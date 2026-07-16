Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon, Kris Jenner's Mother, Dead At 91

Kris Jenner's mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, died on July 16, 2026, at the age of 91. "Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye," Kris wrote on Instagram. "My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters ... to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted." Shannon was grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian Jr., Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, as well a great-grandmother to their offspring.

Shannon was married three times prior to her death. Her first husband was her high school boyfriend; the couple divorced two months into the marriage. Her second husband, Robert Houghton, was Kris' father, and the two divorced when "The Kardashians" star was just 7 years old. Shannon's third husband of 40 years, Harry Shannon, precedes her in death, as does her daughter, Karen Houghton, Kris' sister. Shannon was a two-time cancer survivor — she had both breast cancer and colon cancer.

Fans of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and "The Kardashians" will recognize Kris Jenner's mom, Shannon, from her appearances on the reality TV show. She was featured in several episodes over the years, interacting with her daughter and granddaughters. In a 2022 Mother's Day tribute, Kris showed her love and admiration for Shannon, writing on Instagram, "You are, and have always been, the most incredible mother, business woman, friend, grandmother, mentor and confidant. I could not ask for a more amazing mother and thank God every day that you are mine."