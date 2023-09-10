The Stunning Transformation Of Kris Jenner's Mom, MJ Shannon

MJ Shannon has been married several times, with her first wedding taking place when she was just 18 years old. She had been going steady, as they would say during that time, with her high school sweetheart for four years. He asked her to do him the honor of becoming his wife, and Shannon said yes — but the marriage ultimately ended two months after they exchanged vows.

Shannon bonded over her short-term marriage with her granddaughter Kim Kardashian, who married and divorced Kris Humphries in 2011. During a conversation recorded for Kardashian's app in 2017, Shannon said: "We have so much in common. History repeats itself." She confessed to her granddaughter: "I can't believe it because I was married for two months at 18. Right out of high school, I was given an engagement ring — a guy I had been going with for four years. And then I just thought, 'You know what? This isn't really that much fun,' so I got out of it." Talk about an iconic take! Shannon continued to explain she realized the marriage wasn't meant to be after she said "I do," and though she initially tried to make it work, she ultimately decided it was better for both herself and her partner to find happiness elsewhere.