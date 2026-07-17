Meghan Markle Reportedly Avoided Public Outings During UK Reunion Over Fears Of Being 'Humiliated'

Heavy is the head that wears the crown, but being the wife of the king's "spare" is no picnic, either. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their "Megxit" from royal duties to find privacy and happiness across the pond, the Duchess of Sussex still has to contend both with the endless public snarking and private turmoil within her own family and her husband's. The events of the weekend of July 10, 2026, are a perfect example of Meghan's tricky ongoing struggle. On the plus side, Meghan and Harry's kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, finally got to see King Charles III while they were in the U.K. The Duke of Sussex also helped celebrate the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games, the international athletic competition he founded for wounded veterans.

But curiously, his wife was nowhere to be seen. In fact, as Harry continued his fight with the British government to provide sufficient security for the family while they were visiting the U.K., Meghan was holidaying at their property in Portugal with the kids. Then, when when she finally brought Archie and Lilibet to meet their grandfather, the former "Suits" star was reportedly warned by the palace that photography was not allowed.

An insider source dished to People that Meghan would've been "humiliated" witnessing all the drama surrounding the Sussexes' visit. Although "There's a lot of sadness" on her part over not being with Harry in the days before the reunion, clearly, she felt like it was best to keep her distance. The duchess may have been hoping the get-together wouldn't occur at all. As a source told Closer Weekly, "She's terrified of going back there after everything that's happened in years gone by, and even more anxious about bringing her children."