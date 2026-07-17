Meghan Markle Reportedly Avoided Public Outings During UK Reunion Over Fears Of Being 'Humiliated'
Heavy is the head that wears the crown, but being the wife of the king's "spare" is no picnic, either. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their "Megxit" from royal duties to find privacy and happiness across the pond, the Duchess of Sussex still has to contend both with the endless public snarking and private turmoil within her own family and her husband's. The events of the weekend of July 10, 2026, are a perfect example of Meghan's tricky ongoing struggle. On the plus side, Meghan and Harry's kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, finally got to see King Charles III while they were in the U.K. The Duke of Sussex also helped celebrate the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games, the international athletic competition he founded for wounded veterans.
But curiously, his wife was nowhere to be seen. In fact, as Harry continued his fight with the British government to provide sufficient security for the family while they were visiting the U.K., Meghan was holidaying at their property in Portugal with the kids. Then, when when she finally brought Archie and Lilibet to meet their grandfather, the former "Suits" star was reportedly warned by the palace that photography was not allowed.
An insider source dished to People that Meghan would've been "humiliated" witnessing all the drama surrounding the Sussexes' visit. Although "There's a lot of sadness" on her part over not being with Harry in the days before the reunion, clearly, she felt like it was best to keep her distance. The duchess may have been hoping the get-together wouldn't occur at all. As a source told Closer Weekly, "She's terrified of going back there after everything that's happened in years gone by, and even more anxious about bringing her children."
Meghan reportedly thinks Harry should stop trying to reconcile with his family
No one outside of the king, his wife, his son, and his family will ever know what truly went on behind closed doors that fateful July day. And yet, sources claim that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly anticipated meeting with King Charles III didn't go as expected. In fact, one insider even insisted to Heatworld that the Duke of Sussex had a whole list of requests for the palace ahead of the trip, on behalf of his wife, which understandably rubbed people the wrong way. However, according to People's insiders, when it comes to The Firm, "She always lets him lead." That may be about to change. A Closer source hinted that the duchess could be urging Harry not to keep holding out the olive branch. She was particularly upset when the invitation for the prince to stay at Buckingham Palace was abruptly withdrawn.
As the insider asserted, "They are toying with him and she can't understand why he keeps lining up for more of this torture." They subsequently elaborated, "In her view, it's time for him to step back and stop trying, because the constant rejection and mind games are taking such a toll on him." Still, considering the former "Suits" star has taken such heat in the press for being the supposed catalyst for her husband's ongoing family feud, the last thing Meghan would presumably want is yet another round of media finger-pointing in her direction if Harry decided to stop trying to reconcile with his father. For now, staying in the background while Harry and Charles try to work out their differences seems to be the wisest choice for her.