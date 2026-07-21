Landman Star Michelle Randolph & Glen Powell's Cutest PDA Moments Caught On Camera
After months of speculation, Glen Powell officially confirmed that he is dating Michelle Randolph in a steamy kissing photo on Instagram in July 2026 — and, man, they look good together. Their relationship seemingly started after the "Hit Man" star ditched Hollywood for his home state of Texas at the end of 2025, and people spotted them dancing together.
Fast-forward to February 2026, and the "Landman" star acted coy when asked about Powell in an interview for Bustle. She used just two simple words to describe him: "wonderful actor." Later, she shared that she is focused on her work/life balance and revealed that she tries "to keep those things as separate as possible." Aka, she wasn't ready to talk about her rumored boyfriend just yet.
Things started heating up later in 2026, when Randolph and Powell were caught in some steamy PDA moments. By summertime, both Randolph and Powell had posted each other on Instagram, officially confirming that they were a new Hollywood "It" couple with an age gap (Randolph is 9 years younger than Powell). Despite keeping mostly quiet about their relationship, they've had some swoon-worthy interactions caught on camera — and we're obsessed with every one!
Michelle Randolph was spotted dancing with Glen Powell in Texas
Relationship rumors between Michelle Randolph and Glen Powell began in November 2025, when the couple were spotted dancing in Austin, Texas. In a video shared to X, the duo was two-stepping at a bar in Powell's hometown, looking cute and cozy wrapped up in each other's arms.
Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph in Austin last night. pic.twitter.com/8lqxnOCi5c
— best of glen powell (@gpowelldaily) November 24, 2025
In December 2025, an insider told Us Weekly that the two were "having fun" but that Powell did "not want to be public with anyone or be in a serious relationship right now."
Glen Powell hung out with Michelle Randolph at the Golden Globes after party
Glen Powell walked the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes in January alone, but he attended the after party with Michelle Randolph. In photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Powell was smiling in a dark-blue velvet tux as he walked next to Randolph, dressed in a black cut-out dress.
A source told ET, "Glen and Michelle are very cute together and genuinely supportive of one another. Glen loves cheering Michelle on in her career. Things are going well and they're happy."
Michelle Randolph and Glen Powell were spotted holding hands in NYC
As if there was any doubt that Michelle Randolph and Glen Powell were the cutest couple ever, they were spotted in March holding hands while walking in New York City. In pictures posted to Instagram by Duexmoi, they walked together with their fingers intertwined. They were even matching in jeans and brown leather jackets. Couple goals!
In the comments, people loved this pairing. "They are the cutest!" one person wrote. Another said, "Love this match so much."
Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph were caught smooching
Glen Powell couldn't keep his hands (or his lips!) off of Michelle Randolph while out and about in NYC. Deuxmoi shared photos of the couple locking lips on Instagram on June 14, with Randolph tilting her head back to reach Powell.
The two were matching once again, with Powell in a white t-shirt and Randolph in a white tank top. Other photos include Powell and Randolph talking together, hugging, and holding hands, not caring who could see them.
Michelle Randolph soft launched their relationship with the cutest snap
A few days after the Deuxmoi photos were published, Michelle Randolph posted her first photo with her boyfriend on Instagram. "for the love of June!" she captioned a photo dump, featuring the cutest snap of her and Powell in slide two. In it, you can only see the couple's jeans and shoes, with Randolph in bright red flats with tiny bows on top and Powell in brown leather cowboy boots.
"Aww the shoes pic, I always take those with my husband," one person commented. "I love the soft launch!" someone else wrote. "get it girl!"
Glen Powell hard-launched their relationship on the Fourth of July
Glen Powell confirmed once and for all that Michelle Randolph was his girlfriend with a romantic kissing photo. "H-ll of a Fourth," he captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram on July 7. Go to slide 19 to see the sweet moment where Powell leans into kiss Randolph, who reciprocates with a huge smile on her face. They are so incredibly cute together!
"NUMBER 19 I'm dyyyyyyingggg," one person commented. "Now THATS a hard launch!" another said.