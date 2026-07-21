Landman Star Michelle Randolph & Glen Powell's Cutest PDA Moments Caught On Camera

After months of speculation, Glen Powell officially confirmed that he is dating Michelle Randolph in a steamy kissing photo on Instagram in July 2026 — and, man, they look good together. Their relationship seemingly started after the "Hit Man" star ditched Hollywood for his home state of Texas at the end of 2025, and people spotted them dancing together.

Fast-forward to February 2026, and the "Landman" star acted coy when asked about Powell in an interview for Bustle. She used just two simple words to describe him: "wonderful actor." Later, she shared that she is focused on her work/life balance and revealed that she tries "to keep those things as separate as possible." Aka, she wasn't ready to talk about her rumored boyfriend just yet.

Things started heating up later in 2026, when Randolph and Powell were caught in some steamy PDA moments. By summertime, both Randolph and Powell had posted each other on Instagram, officially confirming that they were a new Hollywood "It" couple with an age gap (Randolph is 9 years younger than Powell). Despite keeping mostly quiet about their relationship, they've had some swoon-worthy interactions caught on camera — and we're obsessed with every one!