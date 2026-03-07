Landman's Michelle Randolph Had Two Simple Words To Describe Rumored Beau Glen Powell

The real-life partners of the cast of "Landman" have a new member, and he may be the most famous one yet. While no one has made it official as of this writing, rumors about Michelle Randolph's love life have been swirling ever since she was caught on video dancing the night away with "Chad Powers" himself, Glenn Powell. Since then, the two have been spotted all over the place, from their holiday getaway in Miami to hanging together at a Golden Globes afterparty. And while neither one is ready to open up about the relationship, that hasn't stopped anyone from asking questions.

Bustle had the chance to go in-depth with Randolph about her work on "Landman" and "Scream 7," and couldn't help but try to get the actor to spill the tea on her relationship with Powell. Choosing to avoid the blunt approach, a reporter for the online magazine asked Randolph what she thinks of Powell as an performer. She gave a simple two-word answer: "wonderful actor." From there, Randolph discussed how she is careful about her work/life balance, saying, "And I understand that my job is something public, and I've chosen that ... but I just think for my peace of mind, I just try to keep those things as separate as possible." Randolph's answer to Bustle's question matches her past responses when asked about her relationship with Powell. When InStyle brought up their relationship, she essentially said the same thing, focusing on wanting to keep her private life private.