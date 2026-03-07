Landman's Michelle Randolph Had Two Simple Words To Describe Rumored Beau Glen Powell
The real-life partners of the cast of "Landman" have a new member, and he may be the most famous one yet. While no one has made it official as of this writing, rumors about Michelle Randolph's love life have been swirling ever since she was caught on video dancing the night away with "Chad Powers" himself, Glenn Powell. Since then, the two have been spotted all over the place, from their holiday getaway in Miami to hanging together at a Golden Globes afterparty. And while neither one is ready to open up about the relationship, that hasn't stopped anyone from asking questions.
Bustle had the chance to go in-depth with Randolph about her work on "Landman" and "Scream 7," and couldn't help but try to get the actor to spill the tea on her relationship with Powell. Choosing to avoid the blunt approach, a reporter for the online magazine asked Randolph what she thinks of Powell as an performer. She gave a simple two-word answer: "wonderful actor." From there, Randolph discussed how she is careful about her work/life balance, saying, "And I understand that my job is something public, and I've chosen that ... but I just think for my peace of mind, I just try to keep those things as separate as possible." Randolph's answer to Bustle's question matches her past responses when asked about her relationship with Powell. When InStyle brought up their relationship, she essentially said the same thing, focusing on wanting to keep her private life private.
Michelle Randolph and Glen Powell are private people
Both Michelle Randolph and Glen Powell appear to hold their privacy dear. Powell moved back to Texas to get away from the Hollywood lifestyle, telling Vanity Fair, "I needed a spiritual place where I could hang my hat and truly be unplugged." Despite moving back to his home state, Powell still finds himself at the center of gossip from time to time. Before he was seen with Michelle, reports had Powell getting cozy with a Disney Princess. The press tour for his first big hit, "Anyone but You," had the rumor mill churning about him and co-star Sydney Sweeney. As it turned out, Powell and Sweeney played the press, which shows that the "Running Man" star knows gossip about his love life can make people pay attention.
Michelle is a California native, but unlike her reality-show-starring sister Cassie Randolph, she tries to keep her love life off TV. Little is known about her previous relationship with Gregg Sulkin, which lasted five years. It isn't even clear when they broke up or why. Michelle was also connected to "Riverdale" star KJ Apa for a brief moment, but it seems like those rumors were largely unfounded. With "Landman" filming in Texas, Michelle and Powell have the ability to spend time together out of the leering eye of the paparazzi, allowing their relationship to grow in a more traditional manner.