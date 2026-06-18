Landman Star Michelle Randolph Has A Sizable Age Gap With Rumored Boyfriend Glen Powell

Michelle Randolph's main role as Ainsley Norris in "Landman" has launched her to stardom. Unsurprisingly, fans are just as curious about her personal life as her character's journey on screen. "Landman" is only getting more popular, and in the meantime, Randolph reportedly has a growing romance with none other than Glen Powell.

Powell is a major star in Hollywood now, and a few of his biggest roles are "Top Gun: Maverick," "Anyone But You," and "Twisters," although he's starred in plenty more. While both Powell and Randolph are talented actors, they do have a noticeable age gap in their relationship. Randolph's birthday is September 11, 1997, while Powell was born on October 21, 1988. That makes the purported romantic partners nine years apart in age. Certainly not the most intense age gap, but still significant. The age difference shows in their acting careers. Powell has been booked and busy since the early 2010s, although his first few roles were in 2003. Meanwhile, Randolph just started acting professionally in 2017, but she might look familiar because she's already nabbed roles in huge projects like "1923" and "Scream 7."

Luckily, the almost decade of an age difference doesn't seem to be impacting the two rumored lovebirds as they continue their romance. Randolph and Powell first started dating in late 2025, according to reports from Us Weekly, and they seem to be quite happy together.