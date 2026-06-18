Landman Star Michelle Randolph Has A Sizable Age Gap With Rumored Boyfriend Glen Powell
Michelle Randolph's main role as Ainsley Norris in "Landman" has launched her to stardom. Unsurprisingly, fans are just as curious about her personal life as her character's journey on screen. "Landman" is only getting more popular, and in the meantime, Randolph reportedly has a growing romance with none other than Glen Powell.
Powell is a major star in Hollywood now, and a few of his biggest roles are "Top Gun: Maverick," "Anyone But You," and "Twisters," although he's starred in plenty more. While both Powell and Randolph are talented actors, they do have a noticeable age gap in their relationship. Randolph's birthday is September 11, 1997, while Powell was born on October 21, 1988. That makes the purported romantic partners nine years apart in age. Certainly not the most intense age gap, but still significant. The age difference shows in their acting careers. Powell has been booked and busy since the early 2010s, although his first few roles were in 2003. Meanwhile, Randolph just started acting professionally in 2017, but she might look familiar because she's already nabbed roles in huge projects like "1923" and "Scream 7."
Luckily, the almost decade of an age difference doesn't seem to be impacting the two rumored lovebirds as they continue their romance. Randolph and Powell first started dating in late 2025, according to reports from Us Weekly, and they seem to be quite happy together.
Randolph and Powell have kept their rumored romance on the down low
Michelle Randolph and Glen Powell have reportedly been quietly exploring their romance since late 2025. Everything seems to be going well, although the rumored couple has successfully spent most of their time together out of the public eye. But in June 2026, they confidently showed off some PDA in New York City. In photos shared by People, the two walked hand-in-hand in the city in almost perfectly matching outfits, sharing a sweet kiss.
One of the other few instances when Randolph and Powell were together in public, they attended a party in Los Angeles, California, in the middle of December 2025 for the film "F1." They looked chic and relaxed in photos taken together, like in the snapshot above, and it's hard to deny how attractive of a couple they are. Around a month later, Randolph commented on her love life in an interview with InStyle, although she didn't share much. She basically shut down any conversation about her reported relationship with Powell, saying, "I think, for peace of mind, those are really important for me to keep separate. How people perceive you publicly is not who you are." Before Powell, Randolph had a long-term relationship with actor Gregg Sulkin.
Back in 2024, Powell briefly touched on his thoughts about dating as an actor in an interview with "CBS Mornings." He boldly said, "I'm not chasing love. If love comes and hits me in the face and knocks me over I welcome it with open arms 'cause that's something I really want, you know." Powell also acknowledged that his busy life is "a lot," and he didn't want anyone committing to this intense lifestyle "If they're not ready for it."