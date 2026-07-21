The Iconic '70s Role Clint Eastwood Was Offered And Why He Turned It Down

Clint Eastwood is an icon in the film industry. He's had many notable acting roles that have left impressions on generations of people. But of all the roles Eastwood has had, you may be shocked to learn that he was almost cast as James Bond, reportedly in the 1971 flick "Diamonds Are Forever." It was unfortunately not meant to be, as Eastwood passed on the offer, despite the monetary and cultural allure of the role.

Eastwood stated that his main reason for not taking on the job as Agent 007 was because he didn't want to try to fill Sean Connery's shoes. "But to me, well, that was somebody else's gig. That's Sean's deal. It didn't feel right for me to be doing it," he said while speaking to the LA Times in 2010 (per SlashFilm). Eastwood added that the project would've paid "pretty good money."

If "Diamonds Are Forever" was the Bond film Eastwood was approached about, Connery ultimately reprised his role for it. Connery admitted he did not like playing James Bond that much, and stepped away from the franchise until his final appearance in 1983's "Never Say Never Again" (with Roger Moore taking up the mantle in the interim, even starring in a separate Bond movie in 1983). Add in that even Daniel Craig was reluctant to become Bond and you'd almost think the role was cursed.