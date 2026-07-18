Remember The Original Almanzo Wilder? What Little House Star Dean Butler Looks Like Today

During a July 2026 interview with Yahoo! Creators, Dean Butler enthused, "Being on 'Little House on the Prairie' was a wonderful fate for me. It speaks to, in so many ways, the way I was raised." Of course, his time on the beloved show wasn't without controversy. One moment in particular has continued to prove problematic: When Almanzo first kissed Laura (Melissa Gilbert), in Season 6's "Sweet Sixteen." Dean Butler revealed his favorite "Little House on the Prairie" episode was this one, during a 2021 interview with the Daily Planet, which caused some uncomfortable feelings for Gilbert.

In a since-deleted November 2025 Instagram post, the former child star confessed to being "nauseated" at the alarming age gap between them. Her co-star was eight years older, while Gilbert was just 15. "Through the lens of today, this is shocking," she wrote in part (via USA Today). "I have no words other than to say, 'I WAS A CHILD.' 'I WAS FIFTEEN.' And I was the good news." For his part, Butler acknowledged to People in 2024, "I think that there was anxiety on both sides of that kiss and how is this going to go?"

He added, "I've often said to Melissa, 'I wish we could have been a little closer in age when we were doing this.'" The actor also pointed out that the real Laura Ingalls Wilder, whose books about her life in the 1870s-1890s are what the series is based on, "was 10 years younger than Almanzo" in real life. Despite this, Butler and Gilbert are clearly still friendly with each other, and even shared a laugh in a June 2025 TikTok.