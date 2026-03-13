The Most Alarming Age-Gap Relationships In Hollywood History
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The following article mentions child abuse, sexual assault, and suicide.
In March 2026, entertainers Keke Palmer and Demi Lovato garnered attention when they reminisced about their past relationships on the "Baby, This is Keke Palmer" podcast. The duo took a moment to reflect on how they dated men in their 30s as teenagers — Palmer did not name the person she dated at 15 years old, while Lovato famously met Wilmer Valderrama in 2010 when she was 17. "Why was my boyfriend 30?" Lovato questioned. "When I turned 30, I was like, 'That's not okay.'"
While Palmer and Lovato's past dating lives raised some eyebrows, they're two of a million examples of large age gaps in Hollywood. The idea of people from different generations getting into a relationship isn't exactly novel either. As far back as the entertainment industry goes, there have been shining examples of couples who really had no business being together, but they tried to make something work anyway. These are just a few examples of dysfunctional relationships fueled by an astonishing difference in age.
8 years: Steven Tyler and Julia Holcomb
Eight years isn't a particularly large age gap for most couples, but Steven Tyler and Julia Holcomb's relationship was (and still is) a head-turner for one big reason: when they met, Tyler was in his mid-20s, while Holcomb was 16 years old. As most old rock-and-roll stories tend to go, Holcomb met Tyler backstage at an Aerosmith concert in Portland, Oregon. Tyler went on to marry twice after this short-lived tryst.
In 2022, Holcomb, also known as Julia Misley, filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Tyler. Holcomb alleged that they dated from 1973 to 1976 and that Tyler convinced her parents to sign over legal guardianship so she could travel with him on tour. Although Tyler has denied these allegations, he actually talked about similar matters in his 2012 memoir, "Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?" In his book, Tyler wrote this about an unnamed teenager: "Her parents fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn't get arrested if I took her out of state" (via Rolling Stone).
9 years: Jerry Lee Lewis and Myra Gale Brown
Jerry Lee Lewis was married seven times and fathered six children. With the exception of the years between 2005 and 2012, Lewis was always married to someone. On two separate occasions, he was technically married to two people at the same time. In December 1957, Lewis married Myra Gale Brown while still legally married to Jane Mitchum. Brown and Lewis renewed their vows in June 1958, when Lewis was 22 years old. Brown wasn't just Lewis's cousin, but she was only 13 years old (Lewis claimed to the press that Brown was 15, as if that makes it any better).
In 1970, after 13 years of marriage and two children, Brown filed for divorce. Over time, Brown has given several interviews about her relationship with Lewis and the downfall of their marriage. "When he was drinking and on pills, he was a very nasty human being. Looking back, he was a sorry a** husband," she told the DeSoto Times in 2023. Previously, she quipped to Cuepoint in 2014, "I never lost the first name '13-year-old-child-bride-Myra' — I think that's on my birth certificate now."
10 years: Elvis and Priscilla Presley
Elvis Presley was a rock-and-roll icon; he shot to fame around the same time as Jerry Lee Lewis yet surpassed all expectations. That said, famous people aren't always exempt from military duty; Presley was drafted into the United States Army in 1958 and deployed to West Germany. In 1959, Presley, who was 24 years old, met 14-year-old Priscilla at a party and the two were immediately smitten by one another. Presley returned to the U.S. in 1960; with the blessing of her parents, Priscilla left West Germany to live with him in 1963.
The Presleys married in 1967; they had one child – Lisa Marie Presley – and ultimately divorced in 1973. Despite the clear power imbalance and large age gap, Priscilla has always spoken fondly of her past relationship; though, Priscilla was never quite the same after divorcing Elvis. "It was a different time. I lived in his world. I wanted to please him," Priscilla told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. "He was very kind, very soft, very loving. He also respected the fact that I was only 14 years old," Priscilla said at the 2023 Venice Film Festival (via Entertainment Weekly).
12 years: Aaliyah and R. Kelly
The story of Aaliyah Dana Haughton and R. Kelly isn't one for the faint of heart, especially after Aaliyah's tragic death in 2001. Although R. Kelly's legal issues have been plastered all over the Internet for years, there are a lot of things that people never really knew about Aaliyah or have simply forgotten about. In 1994, this controversial pairing secretly married, though they tried to deny otherwise. When their marriage certificate was uncovered, it revealed that R. Kelly was 27 years old at the time, while Aaliyah was just 15; they claimed she was 18 years old on the paperwork.
This marriage was annulled in 1995 after Aaliyah's parents found out about the union. The true extent of Aaliyah and R. Kelly's relationship wasn't revealed until 2021, however, when Kelly was put on trial for sexual trafficking and violation of the Mann Act (RICO). One witness testified during Kelly's trial that they allegedly witnessed him sexually assaulting Aaliyah when she was 13 or 14 years old (via BBC). In another startling revelation, Kelly's former tour manager alleged that Kelly and Aaliyah only married because they believed she was pregnant.
12 years: Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are widely regarded as a power couple for their individual and collective influence, artistry, and industry connections. Since they're two of the world's biggest stars, people don't seem to bat an eye at their age difference — or the elusive stories about how they met. It's unclear how, when, and where Beyoncé and Jay-Z met. Jay-Z claimed they met in 1997 (when Beyoncé would have been 16 years old and Jay-Z was 28), while Beyoncé said they met when she was 18 years old in 1999. Although it is not explicit confirmation, a photo from January 1998 with Jay-Z and Destiny's Child supports Jay-Z's statement. This meeting would have taken place two months after Beyoncés 16th birthday.
The Carters tied the knot in 2008, but it hasn't always been paradise for the iconic duo. Beyoncé released her sixth album, "Lemonade," in 2016. The album dropped overnight with no buildup or prior announcement — and for clear reason once fans took a closer look at the songs' lyrics: "Lemonade" was a public accusation of infidelity on Jay-Z's part. In 2017, Jay-Z told the New York Times that he cheated on Beyoncé; though, they've since reconciled.
15 years: Harry Styles and Caroline Flack
Harry Styles' love life has been a hot topic of discussion since his "X Factor" audition and subsequent One Direction days. Out of all Styles' relationships — or at least the ones to our knowledge — the most questionable tryst was with television presenter Caroline Flack. Styles was a 17-year-old contestant on "The X Factor" when he met 32-year-old Flack, who hosted the spin-off series, "The Xtra Factor." They began dating almost immediately.
Considering their age difference and power imbalance, Flack immediately came under fire as the adult. Styles defended Flack in November 2011 after she received death threats, saying, "I think a lot of people write stuff on the internet and a lot of the time, they don't really think about what exactly they're writing and how it can affect people" (via BBC). The duo ultimately broke up in January 2012. When Flack died by suicide in February 2020, Styles reportedly honored her at the Brit Awards.
21 years: Jerry Seinfeld and Shoshanna Lonstein
In 1993, Jerry Seinfeld was a household name due to the success of "Seinfeld," a sitcom in which he portrays a fictionalized version of himself. Due to his level of popularity, his relationship with Shoshanna Lonstein didn't seem to get as much negative attention as it actually deserved. Jerry and Lonstein met in Central Park and dated for four years: Jerry was 38 years old when they met, while Lonstein was 17. "I am not an idiot," Jerry told People in 1994 (via Hello!). "Shoshanna is a person, not an age."
FWIW, Jerry married his wife, Jessica Seinfeld, in December 1999. While Jessica was of legal age when they met, the start of their relationship wasn't that morally acceptable, either. When the now-Seinfelds met in 1998, Jessica had just married her first husband, Eric Nederlander. Nederlander filed for divorce only four months after they tied the knot. Despite the tight timeline, Jessica told Vogue in 2004, "Jerry was neither the cause nor the effect of the breakup."
23 years: Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson
Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson may be a good-looking duo, but the story of how they met, coupled with their age difference, is no less problematic. When Aaron was just 18 years old, he portrayed John Lennon in the 2008 biographical drama "Nowhere Boy" — Sam was 41 years old and the film's director. They got engaged in October 2009, though they didn't marry until June 2012. The Taylor-Johnsons share two kids; Sam also has two daughters from a previous relationship with Jay Jopling. Her oldest child, born in 1997, is only seven years younger than Aaron.
Despite their large age gap, the Taylor-Johnsons have strongly defended their relationship over the years. "What most people were doing in their 20s, I was doing when I was 13," Aaron justified to Rolling Stone UK in 2024. Before that, in 2017, Sam told The Hollywood Reporter, "If I gave a second thought to other people, I would be the unhappiest person, probably still in a miserable marriage," referring to her previous relationship with Jopling.
23 years: Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti
Leonardo DiCaprio has become known for two major things: his prolific acting career and his supposed inability to date someone anywhere close to his age. DiCaprio and Italian model Vittoria Ceretti were first seen together in August 2023 — DiCaprio was 48 years old and Ceretti was 25. Although DiCaprio is old enough to be Ceretti's father, that fact hasn't stopped them from enjoying time together. Ceretti made rare comments about her relationship with DiCaprio to Vogue France in 2025, though his name wasn't mentioned. "It's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you," she said (via People).
Unlike the other couples featured, DiCaprio and Ceretti keep their relationship incredibly low-key. DiCaprio's Instagram is almost exclusively dedicated to his professional endeavors; the same goes with Ceretti's Instagram, which is composed mostly of professional modeling shots. This couple has been spotted at some seriously high-profile events, however, such as the 2025 Met Gala, along with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's lavish wedding.
24 years: Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron
President Emmanuel Macron may be a French politician, and his wife Brigitte may be a former educator, but their relationship is one so eyebrow-raising that it deserves a place here. The Macrons first met in 1993: Emmanuel was a 15-year-old student at Le Providence, where Brigitte worked as a drama teacher. The couple officially began dating after Emmanuel graduated before marrying in 2007.
Since the age of consent in France is 15 and they didn't tie the knot until well after Emmanuel turned 18 years old, there's technically nothing illegal or wrong with this relationship. It sure is weird, though. Things took a particularly ugly turn for this couple in 2025 when Brigitte was allegedly caught shoving Emmanuel's face with two hands. We're using the word "allegedly" lightly here, because while Emmanuel denied any physical aggression, the act was caught on camera (and widely available on YouTube).
26 years: Céline Dion and René Angélil
There's no denying that Céline Dion and René Angélil shared a special bond, as evidenced by their 21-year marriage. Dion has spoken nothing but good things about Angélil over the years, especially after his death from cancer in 2016. "He gave me a lot of strength," she told Good Morning America that May. On the ninth anniversary of his death in 2025, Dion also penned an emotional Instagram post: "You were my greatest champion, my partner, and the one who always saw the best in me."
While these tributes are heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time, there's also no denying that the circumstances behind Dion and Angélil's marriage are objectively questionable. The couple first met in 1980: Dion was only 12 years old and Angélil was 38. Angélil became her manager and was so confident in her talent that he mortgaged his home to fuel her career. While they didn't start a relationship until Dion was 19, these initial events do speak for themselves.
33 years: Bill Wyman and Mandy Smith
Bill Wyman, who was a member of the Rolling Stones from 1962 to 1993, has been married three times. His first and third marriages were relatively unremarkable, given how his second nuptials panned out. Around 1984, 47-year-old Bill met 13-year-old Mandy Smith and was immediately captivated by her. This unbelievable couple married in 1989 after Smith turned 18 years old, and tied the knot in a highly publicized ceremony. They split shortly after the wedding, however, and divorced in 1991.
Bill and Smith were interviewed several times on their wedding day, and while they gushed about one another during this throwback on YouTube, all the signs point to a clear power imbalance. Smith was described as "well-preserved," and accused of "nagging" Bill in less than 10 minutes. While not related to their wedding, here's the real kicker to this wild story: Stephen Wyman, Bill's 30-year-old son, married Smith's 46-year-old mother in 1993 then divorced two years later.
34 years: Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchinson
Courtney Stodden dabbled in modeling, singing, and television presenting as a child; they were managed by their mother, Krista Keller, and withdrew from public school after being bullied (a tragic fact considering they were later cyberbullied by Chrissy Teigen). In 2011, 16-year-old Stodden — who now identifies as non-binary — met actor Doug Hutchison, who was 51 years old at the time. The duo married that year in May. Stodden was also Hutchison's third spouse. Stodden's parents approved of the relationship and gave the couple their blessing.
Unsurprisingly, Stodden and Hutchison divorced in March 2020 after a previous separation and tragic miscarriage. Since their divorce, Stodden has accused Hutchison of physical and emotional abuse. Stodden has also become a staunch advocate of laws prohibiting child marriage and other avenues of child exploitation. For Women's History Month in March 2026, Stodden penned a powerful Instagram message. "When you try to shame us into silence, you create something ungovernable," they wrote. "I am not embarrassed by what happened to me. You should be embarrassed that it happened."
35 years: Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn
Woody Allen has a number of credits under his belt that span more than 70 years, but the filmmaker-actor-writer-comedian is better recognized for his extremely questionable personal life. From 1980 to 1992, Allen was in a relationship with actor Mia Farrow. Five years after his relationship with Farrow ended, Allen married Soon-Yi Previn — Farrow's adopted daughter. At the time, Allen was 62, and Previn was 27. As if that's not weird enough, Farrow ended things with Allen after she discovered two things: Previn and Allen not only had a physical affair, but Allen also took nude images of her when she was 21.
Allen, Previn, and Farrow have all issued statements the controversial relationship over the years. From Allen and Previn's perspective, they never shared a familial bond. "I am not Soon-Yi's father or stepfather," Allen told Time in 1992 (via Salon). "She's an adopted daughter and a grown woman." In 2018, Previn echoed these sentiments and told New York Magazine that Allen was "a poor, pathetic thing" who was "probably putty in Farrow's hands" (via People). Farrow has accused Allen of abuse several times, stating that Previn was weaponized against her.
63 years: Anna Nicole Smith and J. Howard Marshall
Anna Nicole Smith's tragic life was the subject of intense speculation and public interest for much of her career up until her death in 2007. In 1985, Smith married Billy Smith; they married as teenagers and divorced in 1993. In 1991, in the midst of her divorce, Smith met businessman J. Howard Marshall II. Despite their whopping 63-year age difference, the couple married in June 1994 when Smith was 26 and Marshall was 89. Naturally, everyone labeled Smith as a gold-digger when their relationship became public, an accusation which she vehemently denied.
When Marshall died in August 1995, aged 90, Smith entered a lengthy legal battle over his estate. Smith claimed that Marshall verbally promised her half of his wealth, but since he never added her to his will, everything went to his son; Marshall's estate was worth approximately $1.6 billion (roughly $3.38 billion in 2025). In the end, Smith — or her own estate, since she passed away during the conflict — never received any of Marshall's funds. Smith was awarded $474 million at one point in 2000, but the ruling was overturned in 2001.
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