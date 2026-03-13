The Most Alarming Age-Gap Relationships In Hollywood History

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The following article mentions child abuse, sexual assault, and suicide.

In March 2026, entertainers Keke Palmer and Demi Lovato garnered attention when they reminisced about their past relationships on the "Baby, This is Keke Palmer" podcast. The duo took a moment to reflect on how they dated men in their 30s as teenagers — Palmer did not name the person she dated at 15 years old, while Lovato famously met Wilmer Valderrama in 2010 when she was 17. "Why was my boyfriend 30?" Lovato questioned. "When I turned 30, I was like, 'That's not okay.'"

While Palmer and Lovato's past dating lives raised some eyebrows, they're two of a million examples of large age gaps in Hollywood. The idea of people from different generations getting into a relationship isn't exactly novel either. As far back as the entertainment industry goes, there have been shining examples of couples who really had no business being together, but they tried to make something work anyway. These are just a few examples of dysfunctional relationships fueled by an astonishing difference in age.