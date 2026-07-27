The Unexpected Career Path Cheryl Tiegs Would Have Chosen If Not For Modeling

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These days, it's nearly impossible to separate Cheryl Tiegs from her career as a model. However, Tiegs' career path was all about serendipity. While her interest was piqued after listening to a presentation at school, her early modeling experiences had her thinking it was more a hobby than a way to pay the bills. "I started out doing many things for free, and in total I may have made about $5, but I loved it and was having a ball," Tiegs recalled to Westlake Malibu Lifestyle.

Tiegs couldn't have foreseen how lucrative modeling would be, or that she would be dubbed America's first "supermodel." Instead, she fully expected to have an entirely different long-term career. "I'm a voracious reader and always wanted to be a librarian," Tiegs informed the Naples Daily News in 2014.

Even as her career path diverged, Tiegs channeled her love of books in other ways. In 1980, she and Vicki Lindner co-authored "The Way to Natural Beauty." The book contained tips on makeup, fashion, and fitness, as well as a candid exploration of the ups and downs of her early modeling career. Tiegs even used her celebrity to support a library in Montauk, New York. In 1981, Tiegs married photographer Peter Beard, who had a home in the area. Soon after, the new couple attended Montauk Library's Book Fair, where Tiegs offered plenty of autographs. Tiegs even signed posters, which likely included the famous pink bikini photo that had become a bestseller a few years earlier.