Alicia Silverstone Gave A Cheeky Nod To Classic Clueless Moment During Paris Fashion Week 2026

It's worth noting that former teen idol Alicia Silverstone's tragic life story couldn't be more different than her most famous character, the pampered Cher Horowitz — especially as it pertains to fashion. Despite pulling off an amazing look for the Fall/Winter 2026 Alaia show (and honoring the "totally important designer"), Silverstone is personally disinterested in wearing the flashy and trendy styles of the times. In an October 2025 interview with People, she confessed, "Before I did 'Clueless,' I really was a T-shirt and jeans kind of girl. I wasn't too into fashion at all." However, stepping into Cher's shoes felt pretty great in the moment, with the beloved actor detailing, "After I did ['Clueless'] I thought, 'Oh, I want to have all these clothes, I'm going to wear these clothes.' Which was a delusional idea because I was not like that girl. Who's wearing Mary Janes and high stockings everywhere you go?"

Rather than keeping them for herself, she passed the clothes onto famed filmmaker Gia Coppola, who's a key part of the Francis Ford Coppola nepo baby network. However, as the "Killing of a Sacred Deer" star revealed, "Gia doesn't know where they are either, so she must have given them away, too. They all just are gone." This is bad news for those of us hoping to score a piece of Cher's iconic wardrobe, but may be good news for lucky thrifters in the greater Los Angeles area. Regardless, Silverstone looked stunning channeling Cher for the first time in years. Here's hoping we'll see some more of the most iconic fashion moments in "Clueless" back in the spotlight soon.