Alicia Silverstone Gave A Cheeky Nod To Classic Clueless Moment During Paris Fashion Week 2026
Fashion is incredibly context-specific — Demna's debut Gucci collections reminded everyone of Tom Ford's iconic tenure there, while Pieter Mulier's final show for Alaïa's Fall/Winter 2026 collection, at Paris Fashion Week, included a winking reference that left fans anything but "Clueless." Least of all star Alicia Silverstone, who wore one of the iconic, square necklined dresses in the 1995 film when her character, Cher, gets mugged following a rowdy party in the San Fernando Valley. When asked to get onto the ground at gunpoint, she protests, emphatically explaining, "This is an Alaïa." The actor channeled her most famous character during an interview with W Magazine at Paris Fashion Week in March 2026. Slyly opening the chat by confirming "I'm wearing an Alaïa, duh" was the perfect way to commemorate Silverstone's first ever time attending the brand's runway show, a whopping 30 years after delivering the iconic line.
Mulier notably revamped the style so memorably showcased in "Clueless" to include varying lengths and colors, bringing Cher back both in the flesh and in the designs themselves. Something you never noticed about Cher from "Clueless" is how, although much of her wardrobe was thrifted, the wardrobe department made sure to snag a real dress by the designer label for the scene in question. Although Silverstone quit acting for a long time, her critically-lauded turn in Yorgos Lanthimos' 2026 sci-fi oddity "Bugonia," alongside her attention-grabbing appearance at Paris Fashion Week, suggest that she's finally ready to step back into the spotlight.
Alicia Silverstone gave up her entire 'Clueless' wardrobe
It's worth noting that former teen idol Alicia Silverstone's tragic life story couldn't be more different than her most famous character, the pampered Cher Horowitz — especially as it pertains to fashion. Despite pulling off an amazing look for the Fall/Winter 2026 Alaia show (and honoring the "totally important designer"), Silverstone is personally disinterested in wearing the flashy and trendy styles of the times. In an October 2025 interview with People, she confessed, "Before I did 'Clueless,' I really was a T-shirt and jeans kind of girl. I wasn't too into fashion at all." However, stepping into Cher's shoes felt pretty great in the moment, with the beloved actor detailing, "After I did ['Clueless'] I thought, 'Oh, I want to have all these clothes, I'm going to wear these clothes.' Which was a delusional idea because I was not like that girl. Who's wearing Mary Janes and high stockings everywhere you go?"
Rather than keeping them for herself, she passed the clothes onto famed filmmaker Gia Coppola, who's a key part of the Francis Ford Coppola nepo baby network. However, as the "Killing of a Sacred Deer" star revealed, "Gia doesn't know where they are either, so she must have given them away, too. They all just are gone." This is bad news for those of us hoping to score a piece of Cher's iconic wardrobe, but may be good news for lucky thrifters in the greater Los Angeles area. Regardless, Silverstone looked stunning channeling Cher for the first time in years. Here's hoping we'll see some more of the most iconic fashion moments in "Clueless" back in the spotlight soon.