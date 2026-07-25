Oprah Regrets Not Doing This One Thing After She Decided To End Her Talk Show

"The Oprah Winfrey Show," which transformed Oprah Winfrey into one of the most famous media personalities in the world, ended in 2011 after 29 seasons and over 4000 episodes. Oprah lives an undeniably lavish lifestyle, but that doesn't mean she doesn't work very hard for it. Winfrey launched her basic cable network OWN in January 2011 before her talk show ended, and she told Al Roker on "Today" (via The Wrap) that one of her biggest regrets is that she didn't take a break in between. "I would not have taken on the responsibility of trying to build a network while still ending the show," she said. "That is my one regret ... I should have handled all of that differently, I think. I should have completed one thing, taken a year to do nothing, and then decided what was the next thing for me to do."

On "Today," Winfrey stood by her decision to end "The Oprah Winfrey Show." She admitted that she only regrets not taking the advice that she often gives other people who are at transitional stages in their lives: "When you don't know what to do, do nothing. Get still with yourself and do nothing." Winfrey has overcome some incredibly tragic circumstances in life to become as successful as she is today; she deserves to give herself a real break eventually.