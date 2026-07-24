Why Did Lorenzo Lamas Divorce All Of His Ex Wives?
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After making his debut in "Grease," Lorenzo Lamas became a household name playing the handsome but often shady ladies' man Lance Cumson on the 1980s hit series "Falcon Crest." As the 1980s turned into the 1990s, Lamas took on the role of Reno Raines, a hunky police officer framed for murder and forced to live on the run on "Renegade." In the 2000s, the actor took on a new role: sizzling hot firefighter Hector Ramirez on "The Bold and the Beautiful." The clear connection between Lamas' three most famous roles? He's a good-looking man. Decades later, those looks haven't failed him yet. These days, Lamas is dating fellow sex symbol Heather Locklear, and the two appear to be on their way to the wedding chapel.
While some men may get nervous about getting married, for Lamas, it's become a pretty common occurrence. The actor has been married six times. Lamas knows that the number of nuptials he's been leading man in is surprising, telling Fab TV that the most common question he gets is "How many times have you been married?" but he just can't seem to help himself, explaining, "I'm a hopeless romantic ... It's the most romantic thing you can do with another human that you're in love with. I have no regrets."
And while he may not have regrets, he has plenty of stories about each marriage and the reasons each one came to an end. While some of Lamas' loves were quick and, for the most part, seemingly painless in their conclusions, others carry the weight of epic tales filled with drama, heartbreak, and, in one case, a shocking twist normally seen on daytime talk shows.
Lorenzo Lamas' marriages to Victoria Hilbert and Michele Smith didn't last long
Lorenzo Lamas met his first wife, model Victoria Weston, when he saw her whiz by on her rollerskates.He wrote in his autobiography, "Renegade at Heart," "From the moment our eyes meet, I feel this connection to Victoria." Lamas credited Weston with helping him see his own mother in a different light. He wrote, "Eventually also I realize that my mom is not the bad person they have led me to believe she is ... but not until I experience an awakening with help from my first wife, Victoria." At the same time, Weston and his father did not get along, with his father often making her cry. Against the advice of his dad, Lamas married Weston in 1981. Not long after, Lamas' father became ill and, according to him, Weston said, "Well, if he dies, he'll finally be put out of his misery." And while he can look back and understand that she was speaking on a spiritual level and not out of spite, in the moment, the words hit him wrong, and he ended the marriage.
In 1982, Lamas headed to New York to promote his hit series, "Falcon Crest," where he met publicist Michelle Smith, whom he described in his book as "a dark-haired, vivacious, and attractive woman." The two began their relationship a year later, and, before long, they were expecting their first child. The two married in May 1983, even though Lamas was unsure of the relationship. One thing the two had in common was a love for cocaine, but when the partying got in the way of his work, Lamas wanted to slow down; Smith didn't, which sparked the end of their relationship. The two called it quits in 1984 but briefly reconciled during the divorce proceedings, leading to Lamas' second child.
Lorenzo Lamas met third wife Kathleen Kinmont when she was 17
Lorenzo Lamas met his third wife, Kathleen Kinmont, before the first two. Kinmont, as he described her in his book, was the "beautiful seventeen-year-old, five-foot-eleven-inch statuesque daughter" of Lamas' "Falcon Crest" costar, Abby Dalton. Lamas and Kinmont became friends, and even dated on and off. In 1985, Lamas was seriously injured while taking part in a charity car race, crashing into a wall. Kinmont dropped everything and moved into Lamas' home to help care for him, and during that time, he came to feel that she was the one for him. Still, the timing wasn't right, and they separated a few months later.
Lamas rekindled his romance with Kinmont, but after years of playing "will-they-won't-they," Kinmont made it clear that they could only be together if they got married. Lamas, ever the romantic, agreed and, just after Christmas 1989, the two made it official; Lamas was 31 and Kinmont was 24.After the marriage, Kinmont, according to Lamas, became upset about the love scenes he filmed for "Falcon Crest," creating a wedge between them. She also accused him of having an affair, which Lamas denies. In his autobiography, Lamas claimed he made the decision to leave her then, but did not go through with it for four more years.
During those four years, "Falcon Crest" ended, and Lamas became the lead in "Renegade," with Kinmont playing a member of his crew. During the show's fourth season, Kinmont's worries about Lamas cheating on her resurfaced, and she filed for divorce in 1994. With the two still working together on "Renegade," tensions continued to mount, and things came to a boil when, in December 1995, Kinmont ridiculed Lamas' new romantic partner, Shauna Sand, on the "Howard Stern Show," leading to Kinmont being written off the series.
Lorenzo Lamas' marriage to Shauna Sand was like a soap opera
Lorenzo Lamas met Shauna Sand on the set of "Renegade," and the two quickly became an item, marrying in the spring of 1996. Looking back, Lamas admitted in his memoir that he should have paid attention to the way his children, A.J. and Shayne, reacted to Sand, writing, "Kids have a way of seeing through the veneer better than adults do." Describing the big day, Lamas said about Sand, "They say a person's eyes are a window to their soul. In her case, the look in Shauna's baby blues is telling: They have a vacant stare without any sparkle."
From Lamas' perspective, Sand was never happy in the marriage, even as they had their three children. One night, after an argument, Lamas allegedly woke up to Shauna choking him. After Sand refused to go to therapy, Lamas filed for divorce. Two years later, as Lamas prepared to take on the role of Hector Ramirez on the sometimes outrageous "The Bold and the Beautiful," he learned that his life had the makings of a storyline for the long-running soap opera. His son, A.J., ran into Sand at a club and, bonding over drinks and their angry feelings about Lamas, ended up sleeping together.
Lamas later discussed the event on "Wendy Williams" (via People), saying, "The two things that my son and ex-wife decided to do was to have an event that they both knew was going to hurt me to the core of my being, and it was successful ... It absolutely destroyed me emotionally. I couldn't talk to my son for two years." Lamas did seem to get over it in time, with the three of them starring in the short-lived reality series "Leave it to Lamas."
Lorenzo Lamas went for big age gaps in his marriages to Shawna Craig and Kenna Nicole Scott
In his memoir, Lorenzo Lamas recalled that on the day he married Shauna Sand, he told "Entertainment Tonight," "This is the last wedding in my life." For a time, that seemed to be true. Lamas, who had gone through four marriages in 20 years, managed to stay a bachelor for nine years. But then he met Shawna Craig, and wedding bells rang in his head. And while Lamas worried that even though there are plenty of celebrities in relationships with large age gaps, the 30 years between him and Craig would be too much, she was fine with the age difference. Three months later, on Valentine's Day, Lamas asked for her hand in marriage. Closing out his memoir, written in 2014, Lamas wrote, "I'll be there for Shawna and my girls as long as there is one last breath left in me." The couple separated two years later, and in 2018, Lamas filed for divorce, stating only "irreconcilable differences" as the reason.
In April 2020, Lamas met model Kenna Nicole Scott, who is 27 years his junior. By February 2021, they were engaged, with Lamas sending out a press release stating, "I proposed to Kenna on Thursday the 11th of February in Las Vegas. She accepted my Lifetime Valentine's request." The two even got tattoos of each other's initials and matching hearts on their ring fingers in June of that year, proving how serious it was. Just before Halloween 2023, Lamas and Scott officially became husband and wife, with Scott sharing the big day on Instagram. By January 2025, the couple had separated. In July of that year, Lamas filed the paperwork to legally end the marriage, once again citing irreconcilable differences.