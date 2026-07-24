Why Did Lorenzo Lamas Divorce All Of His Ex Wives?

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After making his debut in "Grease," Lorenzo Lamas became a household name playing the handsome but often shady ladies' man Lance Cumson on the 1980s hit series "Falcon Crest." As the 1980s turned into the 1990s, Lamas took on the role of Reno Raines, a hunky police officer framed for murder and forced to live on the run on "Renegade." In the 2000s, the actor took on a new role: sizzling hot firefighter Hector Ramirez on "The Bold and the Beautiful." The clear connection between Lamas' three most famous roles? He's a good-looking man. Decades later, those looks haven't failed him yet. These days, Lamas is dating fellow sex symbol Heather Locklear, and the two appear to be on their way to the wedding chapel.

While some men may get nervous about getting married, for Lamas, it's become a pretty common occurrence. The actor has been married six times. Lamas knows that the number of nuptials he's been leading man in is surprising, telling Fab TV that the most common question he gets is "How many times have you been married?" but he just can't seem to help himself, explaining, "I'm a hopeless romantic ... It's the most romantic thing you can do with another human that you're in love with. I have no regrets."

And while he may not have regrets, he has plenty of stories about each marriage and the reasons each one came to an end. While some of Lamas' loves were quick and, for the most part, seemingly painless in their conclusions, others carry the weight of epic tales filled with drama, heartbreak, and, in one case, a shocking twist normally seen on daytime talk shows.