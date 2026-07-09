Lorenzo Lamas Is Reportedly Trying To 'Fast-Track' His Wedding To Heather Locklear

Lorenzo Lamas has been through five divorces, but he believes he's finally found the one. Less than a year since going public with their romance, Lamas and fellow star Heather Locklear are reportedly ready for marriage. And, from the sound of it, Lamas doesn't want to waste any time.

For anyone curious how Lamas' romance with Locklear is going, an insider told Closer, "He's told all his friends that he's going to do whatever it takes to make her his sixth wife." So, clearly, things are getting serious fast. As for Locklear, the source says, "Heather's trying not to get ahead of herself because she's superstitious and doesn't want to jinx anything, but there's no denying that Lorenzo wants to fast-track this." This news comes just after Lamas put the final nail in the coffin of his current marriage, seemingly hoping to wrap up his divorce sooner rather than later. Apparently, anyone who thought this may have been inspired by Lamas' desire to walk down the aisle again was correct. "His friends are convinced one of the big reasons he wanted to get this divorce wrapped up was so he'd be officially free to ask Heather to marry him once everything's signed off in November," the source explained.