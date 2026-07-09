Lorenzo Lamas Is Reportedly Trying To 'Fast-Track' His Wedding To Heather Locklear
Lorenzo Lamas has been through five divorces, but he believes he's finally found the one. Less than a year since going public with their romance, Lamas and fellow star Heather Locklear are reportedly ready for marriage. And, from the sound of it, Lamas doesn't want to waste any time.
For anyone curious how Lamas' romance with Locklear is going, an insider told Closer, "He's told all his friends that he's going to do whatever it takes to make her his sixth wife." So, clearly, things are getting serious fast. As for Locklear, the source says, "Heather's trying not to get ahead of herself because she's superstitious and doesn't want to jinx anything, but there's no denying that Lorenzo wants to fast-track this." This news comes just after Lamas put the final nail in the coffin of his current marriage, seemingly hoping to wrap up his divorce sooner rather than later. Apparently, anyone who thought this may have been inspired by Lamas' desire to walk down the aisle again was correct. "His friends are convinced one of the big reasons he wanted to get this divorce wrapped up was so he'd be officially free to ask Heather to marry him once everything's signed off in November," the source explained.
Heather Locklear apparently isn't concerned that Lorenzo Lamas has a habit of getting married
Wedding bells might soon be ringing for Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas just a year after the "Melrose Place" star ended her previous engagement. Locklear's former fiancé of five years was Chris Heisser. So, is she ready to be engaged again so soon? Her readiness might not change the outcome. The source told Closer, "They're absolutely crazy about each other so it's hard to imagine she wouldn't say yes." They noted that folks suspect Locklear will be getting an engagement ring for Christmas this year.
Back in April, an insider told the National Enquirer that Lamas "has totally swept Heather off her feet," and noted that "she's convinced she and Lorenzo are the real deal who can go all the way. From her perspective, it's great that he's lived a full life and as she readily admits, she's far from a shrinking violet, either." So, it seems that Lamas' love of tying the knot isn't giving her cold feet about her beau. Sounds like maybe these two stars really are in it for the long haul.