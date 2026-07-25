How A High Ponytail Became Part Of Ariana Grande's Signature Look

The high ponytail has become such an iconic look for Ariana Grande that she almost looks incomplete without it. For a long time, the pop star wore it during her concerts and in almost every music video appearance too. However, Grande's biggest fans know that the ponytail wasn't always the "7 rings" hitmaker's go-to hairstyle. Before her music career started proper, Grande was known for her shoulder-length red hair while playing Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon shows "Victorious" and spinoff "Sam & Cat." But as she transitioned from acting to music, Ariana Grande's hair transformation began. "I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat... as one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair," she pointed out on Facebook in 2014.

"My real hair is back to brown and I wear extensions but I wear it in a pony tail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down," the Oscar nominee continued. In January 2026, Grande shared on the Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast that her hair transformation was also inspired by her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller. "Malcom, you might know as Mac, encouraged me to be myself and that it was OK to kind of shed that character and embrace my brown hair and make R&B influenced pop music and separate and do the brave thing," she said. Miller and Grande's relationship led to their collaboration on her breakout hit single, "The Way." Notably, she's also wearing a ponytail in the accompanying music video, albeit with slightly curlier hair.