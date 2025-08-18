Ariana Grande's Hair Transformation: From Ponytails To Bangs And Her Natural Hair

After becoming famous when she was just a teenager, Ariana Grande has gone through a complete evolution. Her audience paid close attention as she went from adolescent Broadway actor to Oscar-nominated co-lead in one of the biggest movies of the year, Nickelodeon darling to Grammy-winning powerhouse vocalist, child star to pop music icon. But through all those changes, the most drastic transformation Grande has pulled off hasn't been her talent or her performance style or the quality of her work — it's been her hair.

Yes, Grande's hair has gone through a number of iterations over the past decade. It's arguably a larger part of her persona than her fashion choices or makeup, and it defines her various performance eras almost as much as her work itself. While some colors and styles are more iconic than others, each marks a distinct time in Grande's career. From ponytails to bangs and her natural hair, this is Ariana Grande's hair transformation.