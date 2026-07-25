Mary Poppins Vs. The Sound Of Music: Which Hit '60s Classic Had Julie Andrews' Grandkids Glued To The TV?

Imagine growing up with the Julie Andrews as your grandma? The legendary actor has been in so many of our favorite films and TV series, from "The Princess Diaries" to "Bridgerton," and has had a stunning transformation over the years. Two of her most iconic roles, however, are in 1964's "Mary Poppins" and 1965's "The Sound of Music." These musical films launched her into super-stardom and created long-lasting movies that are still relevant decades later — and her children and grandchildren seemingly have a favorite.

In an Instagram Reel of a July 2022 interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," host Jimmy Fallon asked Andrews if her grandkids knew she was the iconic Mary Poppins. "Well, now they do," she replied, telling a story of her then-4-year-old grandson watching the film at a birthday party. "And when his mother came to pick him up, he was standing this close to the television looking terribly puzzled," she explained, putting her hand one inch away from her face to demonstrate. His mother, Andrews' daughter, asked if he knew who was on TV. "And she said, 'Is it maybe somebody that we know very well? ... Is it maybe Granny Jules?'" Andrews added. "And he went, 'Oh, YES!' And he was thrilled."

Finding out your grandmother is a magical nanny who can jump into chalk drawings, clean a room with a snap of her fingers, and fly away with an umbrella would be pretty amazing for anyone, and we are so jealous. "The Sound of Music" is an amazing film as well, but in our opinion, it just doesn't hold a candle to the whimsy of "Mary Poppins" for a kid.