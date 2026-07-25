HGTV Star Ty Pennington's Cutest Moments With His Wife Kellee, Caught On Camera
From watching Ty Pennington renovate houses to seeing him fall in love with now-wife Kellee Merrell, we couldn't be happier for the HGTV star. Pennington first met Merrell back in 2010, when "The Rock the Block" host was filming a show in Canada, and they started dating during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 (per People). Although Pennington and Merrell have a significant age gap — he is 23 years older than his wife — they got on swimmingly, and the handyman popped the question to Merrell in July 2021.
"I have admired Kellee from afar for years. She's a beautiful person inside and out," the "Ty Breaker" star told People after the engagement. "Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time." He added, "I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one." (We can't be the only ones swooning over those sweet words!)
Pennington and Merrell got married in November 2021 and often share adorable peeks into their relationship on social media. They go hiking together, make each other laugh, and genuinely seem to love spending time together. Although there are some strange things about Pennington and Merrell's marriage, they have shared some downright adorable moments together over the years.
Ty Pennington's sweet birthday message to Kellee Merrell
Ty Pennington wished Kellee Merrell the sweetest birthday message in June 2021. He shared a selfie of the duo all bundled up on a hiking trip in Canada, hugging as they posed with pretty mountain views behind them. "Thank you ... Universe ... for creating this amazing human ... who somehow tolerates me ... even tho I'm beginning to look like Papa Smurf after a Willie Nelson concert," he captioned the cute post on Instagram. The way Merrell was holding onto his backpack strap and snuggled into his neck, it's clear she is totally in love.
Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell's silly birthday photos
It seems the longer they were together, the sillier Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell got. Case in point: Pennington's birthday post for Merrell in June 2022. In addition to this silly photo of them touching each other's chins, Pennington also shared a photo of the couple sharing one pair of pants along with other silly photos on Instagram.
"My favorite person. Thank u for being such a beautiful person, inside and out, and for making me the happiest human ... Also ... thanks for laughing at all my stupid jokes," he wrote in part.
Pennington and Merrell go hiking in Colorado
Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell seem to love hiking. Pennington shared a cute selfie of him and his wife mountain climbing in Aspen, Colorado, on Instagram in August 2023. Merrell poses with her arm around Pennington in front of the beautiful mountain landscape, and he poses in a straw hat and German lederhosen, which he said is "better for mountain climbing" in the caption. "The most gorgeous couple!" one person commented on the post.
The couple's comfy (and cheesy) ski vacation
When they aren't enjoying the sunny mountain air, Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell love the freezing winter weather! The couple returned to Colorado in February 2024, this time in Vail, where they went skiing together on a snowy mountaintop. "Grateful for friends, fresh powder and of course, fondue," Pennington captioned an Instagram post, which included snaps of Merrell posing on her skis in the background of Pennington's selfie.
Ty Pennington and Kylee Merrell get married
In July 2021, Ty Pennington popped the question to Kellee Merrell, and she said yes. Afterward, he shared a photo on Instagram of her beautiful diamond engagement ring, writing, "It's the 'yes' for me ..."
They tied the knot at the end of 2021, and Pennington shared photos of the wedding on Instagram. The photos included pics of him and his beautiful bride dancing together, posing in front of a white convertible, and toasting with champagne. They couldn't look happier!
The pair honeymooned in Miami
After tying the knot, Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell dashed off to Miami, Florida, for a honeymoon on the beach. Pennington shared a few photos on Instagram in December 2021, including him and his wife smiling together in the sun, looking cute and matchy-matchy in casual black outfits, a sunny selfie, and snaps of their luxury accommodations.
"You cute Newly Weds look radiant!" one person commented. "Beautiful pictures and your wife is absolutely gorgeous!" another fan praised.
Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell celebrate 3 years together
Ty Pennington celebrated 3 years of marriage with wife, Kellee Merrell, in November 2024. He shared a sweet selfie with Merrell on Instagram at the time, with Merrell's face turned to snuggle near his cheek. They both had huge smiles as they posed in front of a sunset, both glowing with happiness. "3 years of love and laughter with my best friend," he wrote in the caption. "Cheers to many more!"
Pennington and Merrell mark 4 years together
Ty Pennington took his wife, Kellee Merrell, out on a dinner date to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary in November 2025. In a picture uploaded to Instagram at the time, Pennington looked dapper in a red-and-black flannel shirt and black beret as he leaned into his wife, who was dressed in a black coat. "4 years and a lifetime to go," he wrote in the caption, including a red heart emoji. "Happy Anniversary to my favorite person," he added.