HGTV Star Ty Pennington's Cutest Moments With His Wife Kellee, Caught On Camera

From watching Ty Pennington renovate houses to seeing him fall in love with now-wife Kellee Merrell, we couldn't be happier for the HGTV star. Pennington first met Merrell back in 2010, when "The Rock the Block" host was filming a show in Canada, and they started dating during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 (per People). Although Pennington and Merrell have a significant age gap — he is 23 years older than his wife — they got on swimmingly, and the handyman popped the question to Merrell in July 2021.

"I have admired Kellee from afar for years. She's a beautiful person inside and out," the "Ty Breaker" star told People after the engagement. "Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time." He added, "I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one." (We can't be the only ones swooning over those sweet words!)

Pennington and Merrell got married in November 2021 and often share adorable peeks into their relationship on social media. They go hiking together, make each other laugh, and genuinely seem to love spending time together. Although there are some strange things about Pennington and Merrell's marriage, they have shared some downright adorable moments together over the years.