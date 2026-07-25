Anne Hathaway Wants Her Kids To Be Like This A-List Celeb When They're Older: 'Dream Son'

Parents often place specific hopes and dreams on their children, but Anne Hathaway's desire for her kids is simple — be more like BAFTA-winning actor Tom Holland. Hathaway and the Marvel star shared the screen for the first time as a mother and son duo in "The Odyssey," an adaptation of Homer's centuries-old Greek epic poem. And Hathaway had nothing but praise for her co-star during the press tour for the film. "Well, first of all, I have to say as a mom in real life, I very much hope all of my children grow up to be as wonderful as my onscreen child," she proudly told CTV's "etalk" when asked about her performance in the movie. "Tom is like a dream son. And that, honestly, is kind of like the key to it. We have this amazing script, brilliant actors. But also, I just really love Tom."

Holland, who was notably sitting next to the "Devil Wears Prada" star during this interview, laughed and nodded along as Hathaway gave her answer but didn't offer any response himself. At the time, she was actually pregnant with her third child with her husband, Adam Shulman. The Oscar winner welcomed Jonathan in 2016 followed by Jack in 2019. Although Hathaway lives an extremely lavish life thanks to her impressive career, 2026 looked set to be the expectant mother's most hectic year yet. The "Les Misérables" star announced on Instagram in June 2026 that she was pregnant following a back-to-back press tour for "Mother Mary" and "The Devil Wears Prada 2," and ahead of three more for "The Odyssey," "The End of Oak Street," and "Verity." Talk about staying busy!