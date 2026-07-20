Harry & William's Frosty Relationship Has Reportedly Seen 'No Movement' Towards Amends

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was joined by his entire family on a recent visit to England to promote the Invictus Games. This was the first time Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet visited with him since 2022 for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. While in the UK, the entire Sussex family reportedly met up with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire. Some see it as a possible step toward a more positive relationship between Harry and his dad. However, Harry notably didn't meet with William, Prince of Wales, during his trip to the UK. The feud between William and Harry has been going on for years and it seems like it's not going to be over anytime soon.

Someone reportedly close to both Harry and William told People, "I thought it would have perhaps eased a little bit by now, to be honest. But there has been no movement, especially on William's side. There is no contact."

Things may have even been made worse with Harry's visit. There is talk that William isn't very happy about Charles having met up with Harry and the whole Sussex family. On Sky News, TalkTV host Mark Dolan said, "It's my understanding that William is furious about this ... because it's a reward for the treachery, the disloyalty, and the cruelty of Harry and Meghan."