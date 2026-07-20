Harry & William's Frosty Relationship Has Reportedly Seen 'No Movement' Towards Amends
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was joined by his entire family on a recent visit to England to promote the Invictus Games. This was the first time Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet visited with him since 2022 for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. While in the UK, the entire Sussex family reportedly met up with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire. Some see it as a possible step toward a more positive relationship between Harry and his dad. However, Harry notably didn't meet with William, Prince of Wales, during his trip to the UK. The feud between William and Harry has been going on for years and it seems like it's not going to be over anytime soon.
Someone reportedly close to both Harry and William told People, "I thought it would have perhaps eased a little bit by now, to be honest. But there has been no movement, especially on William's side. There is no contact."
Things may have even been made worse with Harry's visit. There is talk that William isn't very happy about Charles having met up with Harry and the whole Sussex family. On Sky News, TalkTV host Mark Dolan said, "It's my understanding that William is furious about this ... because it's a reward for the treachery, the disloyalty, and the cruelty of Harry and Meghan."
William and Harry's feud has been festering for years
The drama between William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, seems to have started when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from royal life. Then there was the dramatic interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Harry and Meghan revealed hearing comments about race from someone in the royal family. However, William denied any racism in the royal family after the bombshell Oprah interview came out. It all appeared to get even worse when Harry aired dirty laundry about William in his memoir "Spare," including the claim that at one point William physically attacked him.
It's not clear what it would take for the two brothers to get back on speaking terms, much less have a meeting of the Wales and Sussex families. Our guess is both brothers believe they're owed an apology.
If neither is ready to apologize for any real or perceived slights, things may never get better and time alone may not heal all wounds. As Katie Nicholl, royal expert, told Entertainment Tonight, "There is a fundamental issue here for William. William can hold a grudge. He feels the trust has been absolutely broken down beyond repair."