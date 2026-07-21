Ben And Erin Napier's Newest Product Line Has Fans Deeply Divided

For millions of viewers, HGTV's "Home Town" is a tribute to the small-town life they either grew up with or wish they had. The Laurel, Mississippi, properties lovingly restored by co-hosts and real life couple Ben and Erin Napier call up images of summer evenings on the front porch, while their Laurel Mercantile and Scotsman Co. stores specialize in selling cozy home goods and fine wood products. The HGTV stars also earnestly live by those community-minded values themselves: Ben Napier makes a conscious effort to support small businesses by buying something at one particular store every week in the hopes that other locals will do the same.

Surprisingly, though, the beloved couple's latest venture is getting slammed even by their devoted fans. Coinciding with America's 250th birthday on July 4, 2026, Erin teased a reveal on Instagram, offering more detail in the days that followed. Essentially, the Napiers have collaborated with the eyewear company Randolph USA to create a limited-edition line of sunglasses. The Erin & Ben Napier X Randolph series, limited to just 250 pieces, offers a choice of men's aviator-style frames or one of two women's rounded frames. Details include integrated nose pads — "no more nose pad arms getting tangled in hair!" their website brags.

Each comes in a handcrafted wooden case with a cleaning cloth and scented card; the women's styles also include a handkerchief designed by Erin herself. Followers raved about the look of the glasses, but the price tag is another story: $369 for the women's and $389 for the men's. Fans pointed out that only people who share Ben and Erin Napier's lavish lifestyle could afford to shell out that much. "Has anyone noticed just how expensive these glasses are??" asked one Instagram follower. "I'll stick with the $12 glasses from the drug store!"