Ben And Erin Napier's Newest Product Line Has Fans Deeply Divided
For millions of viewers, HGTV's "Home Town" is a tribute to the small-town life they either grew up with or wish they had. The Laurel, Mississippi, properties lovingly restored by co-hosts and real life couple Ben and Erin Napier call up images of summer evenings on the front porch, while their Laurel Mercantile and Scotsman Co. stores specialize in selling cozy home goods and fine wood products. The HGTV stars also earnestly live by those community-minded values themselves: Ben Napier makes a conscious effort to support small businesses by buying something at one particular store every week in the hopes that other locals will do the same.
Surprisingly, though, the beloved couple's latest venture is getting slammed even by their devoted fans. Coinciding with America's 250th birthday on July 4, 2026, Erin teased a reveal on Instagram, offering more detail in the days that followed. Essentially, the Napiers have collaborated with the eyewear company Randolph USA to create a limited-edition line of sunglasses. The Erin & Ben Napier X Randolph series, limited to just 250 pieces, offers a choice of men's aviator-style frames or one of two women's rounded frames. Details include integrated nose pads — "no more nose pad arms getting tangled in hair!" their website brags.
Each comes in a handcrafted wooden case with a cleaning cloth and scented card; the women's styles also include a handkerchief designed by Erin herself. Followers raved about the look of the glasses, but the price tag is another story: $369 for the women's and $389 for the men's. Fans pointed out that only people who share Ben and Erin Napier's lavish lifestyle could afford to shell out that much. "Has anyone noticed just how expensive these glasses are??" asked one Instagram follower. "I'll stick with the $12 glasses from the drug store!"
Erin Napier's promo post kicked off a social media kerfuffle
The appeal of "Home Town" comes primarily from the show's celebration of classic American style and values, specifically those traditionally associated with the rural South. Unfortunately, nowadays, achieving that ideal comes at a price. Some loyal viewers of Ben and Erin Napier's hit renovation show enthused over their limited-edition sunglasses, dropping comments like, "I love your attention to detail in everything you do!" on Erin's Instagram promo post. But plenty of others were disappointed at the high cost. One in particular really lit into Erin, accusing her of being "bourgeoisie" by selling a luxury product at a time when so many are struggling to afford housing and food.
The reality star and mother-of-two felt compelled to defend herself. Acknowledging that the couple's latest product doesn't fit everyone's budget, she explained that the cost reflects the craftsmanship, the fair wage paid to the workers, and their commitment to selling American-made products. The HGTV star concluded with just a hint of good old Southern bless-your-heart snark, noting, "I hope you find peace and I'm sorry this handmade product doesn't suit you right now." Not good enough, insisted the online critic, who argued that they normally admire the Napiers' love of thrifting and upcycling.
"I just think promoting $400 sunglasses doesn't echo those same ideals and comes off a bit elitist," they asserted. Having said her piece, Erin chose not to respond. Another user was kinder, at least. "I love everything about it," they sighed. "[T]his is for the 1%.... what a beautiful world they live in." This perhaps sums up "Home Town" viewers' feelings best: If you can't afford to live like the Napiers, you can at least fantasize about doing it one day.