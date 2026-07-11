HGTV's Ben Napier Makes A Conscious Effort To Support Small Businesses

Beloved HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier have completely transformed their hometown, Laurel, Mississippi, over the years, and thanks to their show, "Home Town," viewers have been along for the ride. During a 2026 interview, Ben and Erin noted just how much their small town had changed in the decade since their show started airing, noting that many small businesses like coffee shops and galleries have popped up in Laurel. Ben went on to explain that he's a big advocate for putting money in the pockets of small businesses, and he's made a pact to do so himself regularly. So, every week, he pops into a men's store to buy something.

"I buy something in that store every week no matter what," he shared, per Parade. "Sometimes it's a gift that I'm gonna give away, and other times it's something that I'm not gonna use that day." Ben is of the opinion that there's a certain responsibility one has to support the small local businesses in your area, especially if that area also happens to be a small town filled with businesses that really need the support to continue to thrive.

Ben would know. While he and Erin live a really lavish lifestyle these days, he knows what it's like to be in a small business owner's shoes. He started his own business after college, after initially working as a youth minister. Eventually, he gave that up to pursue another passion — woodworking. He opened Laurel Mercantile Co., and the rest is history, really. The small business eventually evolved into Scotsman General Store & Woodshop and Scotsman Manufacturing Co. as his HGTV show with Erin became widely popular. Ben has undergone quite the transformation, and so have his businesses, so it's no wonder he wants to see other small businesses thrive.