The 10 Best Signature Short Hair Styles That Celebrities Rocked In The '90s
If you thought there were only a few different ways to style short hair, then let these pictures of celebrities in the '90s prove you wrong. From Demi Moore's micro-bangs to Princess Diana's voluminous blonde bob, there were so many signature short hairstyles that celebrities loved in the '90s.
Short hairstyles may have made a comeback on red carpets, but none of the celebrities who style their hair this way now would have had the inspiration to do so without these short hairstyles that stunned us all decades ago. Even men had short hairstyles that they preferred, like Leonardo DiCaprio's curtain bangs. Whether you are looking for some iconic haircut inspiration from the '90s, or you're just interested in seeing what was popular back in the day, we've compiled 10 of the best short hair looks that many celebrities rocked in the '90s.
These '90s-era short hairstyles were the bomb.com, and these celebrities made them even more popular.
Short, flippyy ends like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen co-signed on this cool short hair style, which was majorly popular in the '90s. The style in question? Short hair that was flipped out at the ends for a swishy, cute look that stands out. In a photo of the Olsen twins in 1999, the girls wore this same style in two different ways: Mary-Kate with her hair in a bob that fell to her chin and lightly flipped out, and Ashley, with a longer lob and hair that was more dramatically curled away from her face.
A short pixie cut like Halle Berry
Pixie cuts were super fly in the '90s, but none of them looked so good as Halle Berry's version at the Emmy Awards in 1999. Berry wore a jaw-dropping, pink-and-black tank top with matching sparkly black skirt. She looked stunning with her honey-blond highlights brightening up her pixie cut, which was styled perfectly messily in a wind-tossed sort of way. Berry alone makes the best argument for going shorter, because wow, this style is fabulous on her.
Messy, micro-bangs like Demi Moore
The micro-bangs trend — which celebrities like Miley Cyrus tried to bring back in the 2020s— gained a lot of popularity in the '90s, especially paired with short haircuts. Demi Moore looked gorgeous with the choppy, uneven, and super-short fringe that she wore at the Golden Globe Awards in 1997, which she attended with Bruce Willis. Her nearly-black hair was chopped into a pixie cut, with bangs that were messy and short like she cut them herself.
Princess Diana's voluminous bob
As the People's Princess, Princess Diana was beloved by all. Outside of her charm, grace, and relatability, people also really loved her '90s-style hair — and copied it all the time. In this picture from 1997, when Diana was visiting The British Lung Foundation, her hair was perfectly styled in a freshly highlighted blond bob. Her hair featured a ton of volume, with a full fringe and ends curled into her face. It is a timeless short hair look that is still chic today.
Slicked-back hair like Angelina Jolie
One popular way to style short hair in the '90s was by using a lot of gel to slick it back away from your face. Angelina Jolie demonstrated this trendy look at the Golden Globe Awards in 1998, with her slightly-longer-than-a-pixie-cut brunette hair parted on one side and held in place by lots of gel. The wet look was super sexy, especially on Jolie, who wore it with a white-and-silver sparkly, one-shoulder dress. Her makeup was totally indicative of the era as well, with bright blue eyeshadow.
Short lob cuts with bright colors, like Gwen Stefani
Short hair with bold colors was a winning population in the '90s, which Gwen Stefani wasn't afraid to wear. At the MTV Awards in 1998, her lob haircut was dyed bright blue and tied into two knots at the top of her head. A year later, Stefani showed up to the Artist Direct Online Music Awards with her short hair died a stunning hot pink and styled in a wind-blown blowout that is still so cool today.
Accessories for days, shown by Drew Barrymore
Why wear your hair bare when you could cover it with accessories instead? Over-the-top, colorful, and cute fashion pieces were super trendy in the '90s, like the daisy clips that Drew Barrymore wore at the 70th Annual Academy Awards in 1998. She looked pretty with her short blond hair in curls, and the accessories on each side of her head gave extra oomph to the style. Not to mention, she also rocked the micro-bang style!
Buzzcuts, even for women like Sinéad O'Connor
It wasn't unexpected to see a celebrity rock a buzzcut in the '90s, even women like Sinéad O'Connor. The late Irish singer told Oprah Winfrey in 2014 (via CNN), "[Record executives] wanted me to grow my hair really long and wear miniskirts and all that kind of stuff ... So I went straight round to the barber and shaved the rest of my hair off." She looked incredible with a buzzcut, like in this picture when she performed at the Lilith Fair in 1998. Demi Moore also shaved her head in the '90s, as did Angelina Jolie.
Curtain bangs on men, evidenced by Leo DiCaprio
Don't forget the men! Guys in the '90s had their own short hair style trends, like Leo Di Caprio's sexy curtain bangs. At the Los Angeles premiere of "Reality Bites" in 1994, Di Caprio's hair was long in the front (and even a bit curly on one side!) and fell on either side of his eyes, perfect for a quick hair flip. It just makes you want to run your fingers through his light-brown strands — which is no doubt why guys loved this style so much.
Frosted blond tips popularized by Justin Timberlake
People may make fun of Justin Timberlake's ramen noodle-like hair now, but in the '90s, frosted tips were the height of cool. His curly, gelled hair was highlighted blond at the ends in this photo from the Billboard Awards in 1998, which he styled on top of his head. With his earring and tiny oval glasses, who wouldn't want to look like this famous boy band member? It's certainly a trend a lot of men copied.