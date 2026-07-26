The 10 Best Signature Short Hair Styles That Celebrities Rocked In The '90s

If you thought there were only a few different ways to style short hair, then let these pictures of celebrities in the '90s prove you wrong. From Demi Moore's micro-bangs to Princess Diana's voluminous blonde bob, there were so many signature short hairstyles that celebrities loved in the '90s.

Short hairstyles may have made a comeback on red carpets, but none of the celebrities who style their hair this way now would have had the inspiration to do so without these short hairstyles that stunned us all decades ago. Even men had short hairstyles that they preferred, like Leonardo DiCaprio's curtain bangs. Whether you are looking for some iconic haircut inspiration from the '90s, or you're just interested in seeing what was popular back in the day, we've compiled 10 of the best short hair looks that many celebrities rocked in the '90s.

These '90s-era short hairstyles were the bomb.com, and these celebrities made them even more popular.