Short Hair Styles Dominated The Red Carpet In 2026 & These Are The Best Looks

Celebrities love surprising us with new looks and hairstyles, and one trend has dominated the red carpets in 2026: short haircuts! Over the years, many A-listers have debuted major short hair transformations that we became instantly obsessed with, and there has been a resurgence in 2026. Zendaya went short again, with a cute half bob, half pixie style called a bixie; Margot Robbie went for a more middle-short style known as a lob, which is a longer bob; and Teyana Taylor wore short pixie cuts in different colors on the red carpet.

"Short cuts are no longer one-size-fits-all — they're tailored to face shape, hair texture, and lifestyle," Lindsay Victoria, cut director at Spoke & Weal, told InStyle on March 26, 2026. "It's all about versatility and personalization." We've certainly seen this on the red carpet, with some celebrities going for a traditional short style like a blunt bob and others making it their own, like Taylor, who wore her pixie in a mullet-style at the 52nd American Music Awards on May 25, 2026. Who knew there were so many ways to style short hair?! If you need inspiration for choosing the best short hairstyle for your face or looking for new and unique ways to cut and style short hair, these 2026 red-carpet hairstyles can help you get started. Short hair is trendy, fun, and so cute right now.