Short Hair Styles Dominated The Red Carpet In 2026 & These Are The Best Looks
Celebrities love surprising us with new looks and hairstyles, and one trend has dominated the red carpets in 2026: short haircuts! Over the years, many A-listers have debuted major short hair transformations that we became instantly obsessed with, and there has been a resurgence in 2026. Zendaya went short again, with a cute half bob, half pixie style called a bixie; Margot Robbie went for a more middle-short style known as a lob, which is a longer bob; and Teyana Taylor wore short pixie cuts in different colors on the red carpet.
"Short cuts are no longer one-size-fits-all — they're tailored to face shape, hair texture, and lifestyle," Lindsay Victoria, cut director at Spoke & Weal, told InStyle on March 26, 2026. "It's all about versatility and personalization." We've certainly seen this on the red carpet, with some celebrities going for a traditional short style like a blunt bob and others making it their own, like Taylor, who wore her pixie in a mullet-style at the 52nd American Music Awards on May 25, 2026. Who knew there were so many ways to style short hair?! If you need inspiration for choosing the best short hairstyle for your face or looking for new and unique ways to cut and style short hair, these 2026 red-carpet hairstyles can help you get started. Short hair is trendy, fun, and so cute right now.
Keke Palmer looked gorgeous with a deep red pixie cut
Keke Palmer often goes bold with her looks and is one of those celebrities who looks completely unrecognizable with a shaved head. This cut from the Met Gala on May 4, 2026, is no exception. She looked gorgeous in a deep red pixie cut, with a full fringe in the front and messy, flipped up ends in the back. Her dark red eyeshadow and matching lips made her hair pop even more.
Emma Stone's cool red bob and side part is a fiery cut
How gorgeous does Emma Stone look in this photo from the 98th Oscar Awards on March 15, 2026? Her striking red hair was cut in a bob and styled in loose waves that gave it a more casual vibe. She wore a side part, with her long bangs swept away from her face and blending in seamlessly with the bob. All the better to show off her multiple sparkly earrings on one ear!
Teyana Taylor has worn different colored short hairstyles in 2026
Teyana Taylor proves that hair color doesn't matter when rocking a short cut. She has worn a closely cropped pixie cut on the red carpet with both black hair and red hair in 2026, looking gorgeous each time. The photo on the left was taken at the 98th Annual Oscars on March 15, 2026, where Taylor's black hair featured short, asymmetrical bangs. The picture on the right was taken at the Tiffany & Co. launch of Blue Book 2026 on April 16, 2026, this time with her curly pixie cut in a dark red color.
Sarah Paulson had a slicked-back pixie cut in 2026
Sarah Paulson isn't afraid to take chances with her hair, and it absolutely pays off. Her short hair was in a pixie cut on the red carpet at the Lancôme Longevity MD Dinner on May 1, 2026, which she styled away from her face in a sleek, slicked-back look with just a slight curl at the back. Who needs long hair when your stunning face — and sparkly diamond earrings — steal the show anyway?
Rosé wore a short blond bob with ringlet curls at the Grammys
Blackpink singer Rosé debuted a blond bob at the 68th Grammy Awards on February 1, 2026. She styled her blond hair in ringlets, with her hair parted in curtain bangs in the front (and also curled!). Rosé has worn many different colors in her hair over the years, but this is the first time she's donned such a drastic chop. Like her other styles in the past, this bob looked fabulous on her.
Emma Chamberlain's platinum pixie cut killed at the Oscars
Emma Chamberlain's platinum blond pixie cut leaves room for more dramatic makeup and accessories — which she took full advantage of at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 15, 2026. She styled her short hair in messy pieces, complete with an asymmetrical short bang style. Chamberlain made the look stand out with feathered, brown eyebrows, and a dark maroon eyeshadow that went all around her eyes (and matched her dress). She also wore dangly diamond earrings, which stood out with no hair around them.
Zendaya's curly bixie cut is iconic
Zendaya has rocked some stunning bob hairstyles throughout the year, and they never fail to look amazing. At the March 24, 2026 premiere of "The Drama," she looked glamorous once again with a short bixie cut, curled in big ringlets in the style of 1920s' glam. Her bangs were parted to the side and also curled, looking perfect with soft, pink makeup and her dramatic eyes. She wore a white dress and several layers of necklaces with diamond studs that went wonderfully with her hairstyle.
Margot Robbie's chic bangs and lob fit her so well
When Margot Robbie attended the West End Opening Night of "1536" on May 12, 2026, she looked gorgeous on the red carpet in her blond lob. Her hair was so cute cut above her shoulders, with a slight wave to it, and the top half pulled back to reveal a full fringe on her forehead. For someone who looked so good with long Barbie hair, this shorter style on Robbie was just as chic.
Selena Gomez's glamorous curly bob had no hair out of place
Selena Gomez channeled classic Hollywood glam in an old-fashioned curly bob cut at the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2026. She looked timeless with her brown hair in short curls down to her chin, parted on the side and set with a ton of hairspray so no piece was out of place. Her blood-red lipstick and dazzling diamond earrings, paired with a dress with white feathers, completed the starlet style.
Jessica Chastain rocked a blunt, red bob
Jessica Chastain opted for a blunt bob in 2026, as she walked the red carpet at the 12th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on April 18, 2026. She wore her bright red hair trimmed to her chin at the appearance, with one side tucked behind her ear and the other in a side-swept bang style that framed her face. Her short 'do was even more prominent when paired with her sleeveless cream gown and diamond necklace.