8 Times Taylor Swift's Outfits Gave A Cheeky Nod To Husband Travis Kelce
After two decades spent at the center of the spotlight, Taylor Swift has had to come to terms with a simple fact — that every little thing she does carries a second meaning, whether she intended one or not. And she has learned to lean into it, planting things in delightfully creative ways to keep everyone busy and her army of Swifties properly engaged. These Taylor Swift Easter eggs have slowly escaped the tapestry of her musical eras and bled into her real life, many a time manifesting in the way she assembles an outfit.
At her wedding on July 3, 2026, Swift wore custom Christian Dior haute couture. Fans have been hard at work decoding all the Taylor & Travis wedding Easter eggs, even if it's incredibly difficult to render a verdict on the kind of hidden clues she worked into the seams without having actually seen it. History says there must be something. In fact, it would make it the exception if there weren't. For nearly three years before the ceremony, Swift had been saying "I do" to Kelce in a much more subtle way, weaving cheeky nods to him and their relationship into nearly everything she wore, from game-day fits to red carpet appearances.
Swifties have been quick to notice each one, and though some of it has remained entirely speculative, it's hard to fault the logic when the clues seem so convincing. A number of these nods were engineered by outside designers. One was commissioned by Kelce himself. And we have one she eventually copped to in an interview, roughly two years after Swifties first flagged it. What follows are eight moments where an accessory, a jacket, or a color palette left us and millions of other people feeling like they were third-wheeling Tayvis.
With Kelce and Swift, it's all about the friendship bracelets
When Taylor Swift attended the Chiefs' game against the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22, 2023, she wore a red Chiefs sweatshirt over a pleated black skirt. What caught everyone's attention was the beaded gold bracelet with a red heart sitting either side of an "87," Kelce's jersey number. According to the Kansas City Star, this was a Missouri jeweler's treat to the singer, passed to Randi Mahomes (Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes' mom) to give to Swift. Her wearing it ties back to how this whole thing started. Travis Kelce previously talked about attending The Eras Tour hoping to meet Swift and gift her a friendship bracelet. "I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," he said on "New Heights." He got his wish, just not in the way he assumed.
Wearing Kelce's varsity jacket with a hidden 'Tay-Tay' patch
Taylor Swift's ninth appearance at a Chiefs game landed on December 31, 2023, where she arrived in a Chiefs-branded, cream-colored varsity jacket by Jeff Hamilton. Travis Kelce had worn a nearly identical Hamilton jacket to the Chiefs' Christmas Day game a week earlier. The two versions differed only slightly. Sarah Chapelle, who runs the Taylor Swift Style blog, compared them for USA Today and concluded, "It's a nod toward Travis." Eagle-eyed fans then noticed that a small "Tay-Tay" patch was also stitched onto her jacket. Kelce later commented under Hamilton's Instagram post about Swift's jacket and made his approval known.
A puffer coat cut from Kelce's actual jersey
On January 13, 2024, Kansas City hosted Miami in an AFC wild-card game so brutally cold that in the league's entire recorded history, only three games were worse (per Chiefs). Taylor Swift turned up in a red puffer coat that had been constructed, with the help of Kristin Juszczyk, out of one of Travis Kelce's jerseys and featured his name and "87." At the same arena, Brittany Mahomes, wife of Patrick Mahomes — the Chiefs' quarterback and Kelce's teammate — wore a matching version built around her husband's jersey number, "15." On Instagram, Juszczyk called it "An honor of a lifetime!!!!!" to craft both pieces.
The 'TNT' bracelet eventually became an engagement announcement
When the Chiefs beat Baltimore 17-10 in the AFC Championship on January 28, 2024, Taylor Swift went down to the field at M&T Bank Stadium to find Travis Kelce. Photographers caught the embrace, but Swifties caught what she was wearing on her wrist — a yellow gold bracelet with diamond-encrusted "TNT" beads. Kelce commissioned it himself as a Christmas gift, ordering a matching one with their initials for his own wrist. The company that made the piece announced a 470% increase in sales, per CBS News. In the early days of Swift and Kelce's relationship, these little things were the whole story. 18 months after the bracelet's first appearance, the couple signed the post announcing their engagement with a dynamite stick emoji, driving home the "TNT" symbolism.
A Super Bowl look stacked with No. 87
In February 2024, Super Bowl LVIII almost clashed with Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Tokyo, but she managed to make it to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the big night — appearing in the company of Ice Spice and Blake Lively, no less. What's more, Swift didn't hold back on this particular outing. Around her neck sat a diamond "87" pendant, paired with a diamond choker. Even her jacket and ring incorporated the team colors. Swift would be infamously and cruelly booed at the next Super Bowl, but there was seemingly none of that in Vegas, where she was unabashedly supporting her man, flying the Chiefs colors, and draining her drink on camera.
Swift wore Chiefs colors for the 87th performance of the Eras Tour
Speaking of Chiefs colors, you can't fault Taylor Swift for thinking she's the "mastermind" and writing a song about it; Miss Americana will never pass up on an opportunity to send a message. On May 12, 2024, at Swift's fourth and final Paris show, which also happened to be the 87th performance of the Eras Tour, No. 87 himself was sitting in the audience, dancing to the beat. Swift, for her part, wore a glittering gold crop top for the "1989" section, worn above an orange-red skirt with mismatched boots (yellow and orange) that fans immediately clocked as the Chiefs palette. As if that weren't enough, Swift even blew a kiss at Kelce during "So High School" and chose love song "The Alchemy" as that night's surprise song.
The ruby 'T' she wore on her thigh at the Grammys
At the 67th Grammy Awards in February 2025, Swift wore a red Vivienne Westwood minidress. Wrapped around her upper thigh was a custom ruby chain with a "T" charm she'd designed in collaboration with Lorraine Schwartz. Fans immediately connected the placement to "The Tortured Poets Department" album. More specifically, about her significant other writing "mine" on her upper thigh, as in "Guilty as Sin?" It was never confirmed whether the nod was to herself or Travis, but Swift seemingly ended the guesswork by wearing it again a week later around her neck — likely a nod to "I want to wear his initial on a chain 'round my neck" from the "reputation" track "Call it What You Want."
The opal Easter egg she finally confirmed
Swifties interpreted Taylor Swift wearing WWAKE opal and diamond hoops to the AFC Championship game in January 2024 as an allusion to Travis Kelce's October birthstone, which is opal. The stone then reappeared in her jewelry during a New York date night and even at Selena Gomez's wedding. Then came "The Life of a Showgirl" and with it the track "Opalite," which was about her relationship with Kelce. Swift wore an opal bracelet to "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" in December 2025 (seen above). If that doesn't prove what Swifties had already been saying, then her own confirmation two months prior to that appearance ought to do it. "Travis' birthstone is an opal," she told "Capital Breakfast." "I've always fixated on that. I've always loved that stone."