From Watch Math To MSG: All The Taylor & Travis Wedding Easter Eggs Decoded

Taylor Swift is goin' to the chapel, and she's gonna get married. Or, should we say, she's going to Madison Square Garden, and she's going to drop many Easter eggs along the way. Rumor has it that Swift and football star fiancé Travis Kelce's wedding is fast-approaching. Knowing Swift and her fans, it's hard to imagine that the star isn't dropping hints about the nuptials to all the Swifties out there. As we might expect, the theories are running wild.

Swift loves symbols, Easter eggs, and little clues that only her most attentive fans might understand. So, while she's not coming right out and announcing all the details of her upcoming "I do's", that likely doesn't mean that she has been totally tight-lipped about her big plans. And, it's not just Swift herself dropping hints. From New York City's mayor to Selena Gomez's husband, enough folks have let little details slip for Swifties to start piecing together when, where, and how Swift may walk down the aisle. Madison Square Garden rumors, bridal party details, and lots and lots of numbers all point toward at least one thing: Swifties are sure to know many details of this wedding before Swift and Kelce actually say "I do."