Supermodel Adriana Lima's Absolute Best Looks In Her 40s (So Far)

Brazilian icon Adriana Lima has built a fruitful career as a supermodel. She's best known for being a Victoria's Secret angel, but she seemed to find fame by chance. After a friend convinced her to participate in a modeling competition together, a 15-year-old Lima won Ford's "Supermodel of Brazil" contest. This changed her original plan to pursue a career in medicine for the better as she made her runway debut in 1997 at just 16 years old.

The supermodel joined the Victoria's Secret runway in 1999 and officially became an angel the following year. After walking her last Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2018, she became the longest-running angel and one of the richest Victoria's Secret models in the company's history.

Lima, who was born in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil, turned 40 in 2021. Lima underwent a stunning transformation as a middle-aged model, and she's proving that beauty never fades with age. From film events to book launches at jewelry companies, here are Adriana Lima's best looks in her 40s (so far).