Supermodel Adriana Lima's Absolute Best Looks In Her 40s (So Far)
Brazilian icon Adriana Lima has built a fruitful career as a supermodel. She's best known for being a Victoria's Secret angel, but she seemed to find fame by chance. After a friend convinced her to participate in a modeling competition together, a 15-year-old Lima won Ford's "Supermodel of Brazil" contest. This changed her original plan to pursue a career in medicine for the better as she made her runway debut in 1997 at just 16 years old.
The supermodel joined the Victoria's Secret runway in 1999 and officially became an angel the following year. After walking her last Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2018, she became the longest-running angel and one of the richest Victoria's Secret models in the company's history.
Lima, who was born in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil, turned 40 in 2021. Lima underwent a stunning transformation as a middle-aged model, and she's proving that beauty never fades with age. From film events to book launches at jewelry companies, here are Adriana Lima's best looks in her 40s (so far).
She showed off her good sense of style at the 2021 Fashion Awards
Adriana Lima started her 40s out with a bang at The Fashion Awards in 2021. The former Victoria's Secret angel donned a two-piece white dress with silver jewels along the V-shaped neckline, waist, and along the thigh-high slit. She also wore silver heels and dangle earrings to complete the look. It seems like modeling for two decades really paid off for the Brazilian bombshell because she has great taste in two-piece sets and can gracefully show off her athletic physique.
Her baby bump was the star at Paris Fashion Week
In 2022, Adriana Lima announced that she's expecting her third child and first with Andre Lemmers on TikTok. A few weeks later, Lima showed off her baby bump at Paris Fashion Week in a long black bodycon dress. The dress was sheer from the torso to the lower half of the skirt, where an intricate, web-like design emphasized her baby bump. Lima paired the figure-hugging dress with gold heels and rings that sat on the upper and lower halves of her fingers.
Adriana Lima looked ethereal at the 2022 Cannes Festival
When she went to the Cannes Film Festival in 2022, Adriana Lima channeled Rihanna's bold pregnancy style. The veteran model attended the 25th-annual Chopard Loves Cinema event in a green-and-black dress that had the vibe of a Victoria's Secret runway. The dress had black leather straps that ran down her shoulders and chest to hold up the velvet green bra. The leather harness also wrapped around the bottom of the bust, and the holes allowed hooks to connect the bra to the long, sheer skirt. The skirt had a green-and-black animal print design, and her legs and black underwear were visible underneath. Lima didn't wear any jewelry, but wearing her hair down made her look ethereal as she showed off her baby bump.
She looked regal while dressing warm for a winter event
Some people might sacrifice their style to keep warm, but Adriana Lima managed to stay warm and look regal at a winter event. In December 2023, she went to Munich, Germany, for a Mon Cheri charity event. The Brazilian model wore a gray, floor-length gown with a long, asymmetrical cape. The fabric of the turtleneck dress was twisted at the front, which created definition at the waist. To complete the warm red-carpet look, Lima wore silver post-earrings and heels.
Adriana kept it simple and elegant at Tiffany's
Adriana Lima looks great with dramatic patterns and shapes, but she can also rock a simple look. The former Victoria's Secret model went to the launch event for Tiffany & Co.'s 2025 Blue Book collection. Lima wore a long black dress with a scoop neckline and off-the-shoulder straps. She also wore black pointed-toe heels and had a black clutch to complete the all-black look. The model didn't wear a ton of jewelry, but each piece had a moment to shine. Her post-earrings spiked outwards while her gold chain bracelet, green brooch, and green pendant necklace stood out from her radiant skin.
This afterparty dress at the Cannes Film Festival was very flattering
Adriana Lima brought glamour to multiple afterparties during the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. She went to a House of Magnum event and wore a strapless, metallic dress by Maria Lucia Hohan. The dress adorned the model's chest with twisted material in the center of her chest and a cut-out area of the bust that was shaped like a four-pointed star. The cinched material on the sides also emphasized Lima's figure without looking uncomfortable. Lima accessorized with a black snakeskin clutch to finish off the look.
Adriana knows how to rock a sheer dress
A few days later, Adriana Lima attended the Chopard Miracle Gala during the Cannes Film Festival. The Brazilian bombshell wore a sheer, black floor-length gown with an asymmetrical one-shoulder neckline. The House of Gilles dress featured a bustier-style bodysuit that cinched at the waist. While the bodysuit gave Lima some coverage, the way the fabric draped over it was stunning, and the look paired well with her smooth skin. As usual, the model added a shiny black clutch and dangle earrings to the look.