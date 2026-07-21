Fans Praise 'Classy' Annette Bening For Living With Her 97-Year-Old Mother

Annette Bening has been in Hollywood for decades. She had her breakout role in "The Grifters," which came out in 1990 and got her her first Oscar nomination. She's continued work on the big and small screen, and regardless of having turned 68 in May 2026, she just keeps going strong. In 2026 alone, Annette starred as Beulah Jackson on "Dutton Ranch," one of the popular "Yellowstone" spinoffs, as well as a crime boss on Apple TV's show "Lucky" and a "mad scientist" in the movie "The Bride!" Even with all that success and the transformation that Bening has undergone over the years, she still has a deep connection with her mother and values spending time with her.

Being on a film set can be tiring, especially when you're playing intense roles, and after a day at work, Annette likes to unwind by spending time with her mom. She told People about her after-work schedule: "I go home, watch baseball with my mom, who's 97 and has a martini at 5:30. Now, I don't have a martini, because I can't handle it. But I have a glass of wine, sit, hang out, see my husband." Annette has been married to Warren Beatty, who is 21 years her senior, since 1992; they're one of Hollywood's most successful age-gap relationships.

Hearing about Bening's connection with her mother really resonated with people. As one commenter on People's article wrote, "Love this lady. So classy and all of it. Keep up the good work." Someone else referred to it as "a beautiful blessing," and we'd have to agree.