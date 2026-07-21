Fans Praise 'Classy' Annette Bening For Living With Her 97-Year-Old Mother
Annette Bening has been in Hollywood for decades. She had her breakout role in "The Grifters," which came out in 1990 and got her her first Oscar nomination. She's continued work on the big and small screen, and regardless of having turned 68 in May 2026, she just keeps going strong. In 2026 alone, Annette starred as Beulah Jackson on "Dutton Ranch," one of the popular "Yellowstone" spinoffs, as well as a crime boss on Apple TV's show "Lucky" and a "mad scientist" in the movie "The Bride!" Even with all that success and the transformation that Bening has undergone over the years, she still has a deep connection with her mother and values spending time with her.
Being on a film set can be tiring, especially when you're playing intense roles, and after a day at work, Annette likes to unwind by spending time with her mom. She told People about her after-work schedule: "I go home, watch baseball with my mom, who's 97 and has a martini at 5:30. Now, I don't have a martini, because I can't handle it. But I have a glass of wine, sit, hang out, see my husband." Annette has been married to Warren Beatty, who is 21 years her senior, since 1992; they're one of Hollywood's most successful age-gap relationships.
Hearing about Bening's connection with her mother really resonated with people. As one commenter on People's article wrote, "Love this lady. So classy and all of it. Keep up the good work." Someone else referred to it as "a beautiful blessing," and we'd have to agree.
Shirley Bening seems to be enjoying life with Annette
Being able to spend time with your parents when they're older, the way that Annette Bening has been able to do with her mother, is something that people definitely see the value in. One fan on Yahoo, which shared People's article, wrote, "Glad she's got her mom around, and I hope they both enjoy a good drink for a long time to come." Another Yahoo commenter noted, "Almost anyone who has lost their mother would be grateful for some extra time. Enjoy every minute."
The evening alcohol and bonding time after a tiring day on set sounds like a pattern that Bening has been able to enjoy for a while now. "My mom's lived with me for a few years, and she's a wonderful person," Bening revealed to People in their aforementioned interview, adding that she loves "just kicking back, especially after that kind of day." They likely began to live together after Shirley Bening's husband (and Annette's father), Arnett Bening, died in September 2023.
Shirley doesn't just sip cocktails and watch baseball, though. On an episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" from March 2026, Bening revealed that Shirley "lives in her pajamas in my house and she does crossword puzzles and reads like a maniac and often reads scripts of mine." Not a bad life!