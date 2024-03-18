The Stunning Transformation Of Annette Bening

Throughout her four decades in show business, Annette Bening has made a name for herself by starring in notable films, such as "Being Julia," "Nyad," "American Beauty," "The American President," and many more. The actor started off in theater, where she first found her passion for the art of acting. Since then, she has been nominated for several Oscars and experimented with different movie genres — all while maintaining a strong marriage and raising children.

But in spite of all her successes, Bening has remained grounded throughout the years. "Before I ever did movies, I was a professional actress and I loved it just as much," she told Vanity Fair in November 2023. "And I know what my life was like before being in movies and working in movies," she added. I was just as happy. I was working just as hard. I cared just as much, and it was just a play that very few people were going to see, but it still mattered the same."

While Bening did indeed make a life-changing transition from theater to film, she is still known for trying new roles and experiences.