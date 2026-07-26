Shania Twain Couldn't Shake Her Stage Fright Until Her 50s: 'The Fears Just Dropped Away'

Man! She feels like a woman... but it took her decades to feel comfortable in front of a live crowd. Shania Twain has undergone quite the transformation — from her hardscrabble childhood in Canada to her superstar singing career — yet while Twain has been singing almost her entire life, the "Come on Over" hitmaker confesses that only in the last decade has she overcome her fear of live performances.

In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Twain explained that she suffered from terrible stage fright as a result of her early years of performing. Her mother, Sharon, saw her Twain's talent as a way to bring in some money, so she brought young Shania to local bars to sing. As a minor, Twain wasn't allowed to be in the pubs while liquor was being served, so she was booked after last call, when patrons had knocked back more than their share. "I was eight years old, and the bars were smoky, and everyone was intoxicated," Twain recalled. "I don't know what I'm actually singing about because I'm singing about divorce, and I'm eight."

The memory of being around the drunken, rowdy patrons stuck with Twain, impacting her nerves long after she'd grown up and become a multi-Grammy-winning artist selling out stadiums worldwide. It didn't help that Twain suffered numerous tragedies in her life, including the loss of her parents in a car crash, the end of her first marriage — her husband had an affair with their assistant — and a throat condition that nearly put a stop to her career. Ironically, that health issue led to her triumph over stage fright.