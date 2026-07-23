Western Fans Agree, These Underrated Icons Of The Genre Deserve More Hype

Once the dominant movie genre, Westerns were part of the birth of cinema, with 1903's "The Great Train Robbery" being one of the first movies to be more than a simple shot showing everyday life, showing that, with good equipment, planning, talent, and editing, movies could tell a story. Starting in the 1940s and lasting some 20 years, Westerns were the prominent genre in Hollywood, which released upwards of 140 movies each year. Some of the most iconic actors of all time are forever connected to the genre, from John Wayne, the epitome of the movie cowboy, to the Spaghetti Western icon Clint Eastwood. Unfortunately, as the audience's appetite for the Western subsided over the decades, many of the genre's once beloved stars have been all but forgotten.

Many of these actors were once household names, while others developed cult followings. In either case, unless you're a devoted cinephile, their fanbases have largely faded away. These larger-than-life heroes of the untamed West ruled the cinema houses for decades, but, like the aging gunfighters they portrayed, the time came when they weren't the fastest gun anymore, and other genres took over.

Still, the work these actors did helped build the movie industry, ensuring that, even if the general audience doesn't remember them, there will always be some diehard fans who will carry their names into the next age as their films wait to be rediscovered by the masses. While there is hardly enough room to celebrate every forgotten Western star — Randolph Scott and Terence Hill come to mind — the following actors are brilliant reminders that there are so many more Western icons than just John Wayne.