Little House On The Prairie: Pics Of The Current Cast Next To The Original '70s Stars

The story of Laura Ingalls Wilder and her life growing up on the American frontier never gets old. The first of the nine semi-autobiographical books came out in 1932. Then there was the "Little House on the Prairie" TV show that debuted in 1974. Netflix launched its own version of the story of the Wilder family in 2026.

The 1970s show was a cultural phenomenon, telling a mix of tragic, comedic, dramatic, and heartwarming stories surrounding the Ingalls family with their lives in Walnut Grove. It brought to life some truly iconic characters like the feisty Laura aka "Half Pint," played by Melissa Gilbert; the steadfast Charles Ingalls or "Pa," played by Michael Landon; and the villainous Nellie Oleson, played by Alison Arngrim — keep an eye out for Arngrim's cameo in Netflix's "Little House on the Prairie."

The new show isn't a shot-for-shot remake of the 1970s series; instead, it's going to stick a bit closer to the books. It also brings in some new characters that weren't in the first TV show, like a family from the Osage Nation. But you still get many of the familiar figures from the 1970s version, so we thought we'd compare the then and now of some of the most beloved "Little House" characters.