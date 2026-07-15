Ma From Netflix's Little House On The Prairie Is Gorgeous In Real Life

"Little House on the Prairie" is officially back ... again! The latest revival of the franchise came courtesy of Netflix in July 2026. Visually, the new "Little House on the Prairie" certainly captures the aesthetic of its predecessors, complete with era-appropriate outfits and hairstyles. Of course, when it came to living in the American frontier during the mid-to-late 19th century, functionality was generally favored over style or beauty. So, just like with the stunning leading ladies of the original "Little House," some viewers may be surprised to learn just how gorgeous Crosby Fitzgerald, who plays the new Caroline "Ma" Ingalls, actually is in real life.

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The photo above, for instance, sees Fitzgerald sporting a decidedly more modern ensemble, with her overall look unimpeded by the historical limitations of the new "Little House on the Prairie." The photo was taken when the actor attended the February 2026 premiere of a film she starred in, "Crime 101," a mere five months before she once again graced the screen in Netflix's reboot.

The original "Little House on the Prairie" cast have changed a lot, but Fitzgerald is just starting out. Thus, even fans of the show may not have recognized her from the photo, given the fact that she's a relative newcomer. Fitzgerald began her acting career in the 2010s, though primarily appeared in short films until around the turn of the 2020s. At that point she started landing more high-profile gigs, including an episode of "Abbott Elementary" and the Michael Keaton film "Goodrich." That said, prior to "Little House," her most prominent appearance was arguably her five-episode stint playing Sylvia on the Apple TV series "Palm Royale."