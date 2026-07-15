Ma From Netflix's Little House On The Prairie Is Gorgeous In Real Life
"Little House on the Prairie" is officially back ... again! The latest revival of the franchise came courtesy of Netflix in July 2026. Visually, the new "Little House on the Prairie" certainly captures the aesthetic of its predecessors, complete with era-appropriate outfits and hairstyles. Of course, when it came to living in the American frontier during the mid-to-late 19th century, functionality was generally favored over style or beauty. So, just like with the stunning leading ladies of the original "Little House," some viewers may be surprised to learn just how gorgeous Crosby Fitzgerald, who plays the new Caroline "Ma" Ingalls, actually is in real life.
The photo above, for instance, sees Fitzgerald sporting a decidedly more modern ensemble, with her overall look unimpeded by the historical limitations of the new "Little House on the Prairie." The photo was taken when the actor attended the February 2026 premiere of a film she starred in, "Crime 101," a mere five months before she once again graced the screen in Netflix's reboot.
The original "Little House on the Prairie" cast have changed a lot, but Fitzgerald is just starting out. Thus, even fans of the show may not have recognized her from the photo, given the fact that she's a relative newcomer. Fitzgerald began her acting career in the 2010s, though primarily appeared in short films until around the turn of the 2020s. At that point she started landing more high-profile gigs, including an episode of "Abbott Elementary" and the Michael Keaton film "Goodrich." That said, prior to "Little House," her most prominent appearance was arguably her five-episode stint playing Sylvia on the Apple TV series "Palm Royale."
Crosby Fitzgerald liked playing a more complex version of Ma Ingalls
Of course, given the fact that Netflix's "Little House on the Prairie" is a reboot, Crosby Fitzgerald is not the first person to portray Ma Ingalls on screen. The character, based on the real-life Caroline Ingalls, was previously (and famously) played by Karen Grassle in the original "Little House" television series (including its 1974 pilot movie and 1984 follow-up film). "Dishonored" star Erin Cottrell later played Ma in the 2005 miniseries. So, while she isn't the first iteration of the character, she may be the most complex, which was what drew Fitzgerald to the Ingalls matriarch.
"There's a reason she is the way she is," Fitzgerald said of Caroline during a July 2026 interview with Deadline. "She's not just, sort of, a stock character of like, 'Devoted mother and wife,' which she also loves being those things," she continued, adding, "But I was excited to step into the nitty-gritty of just how she also made the choice to go out west with [her husband], and with [her children], and there was something she wanted for herself — to see change."
During a separate interview with Variety, Fitzgerald also explained how Netflix's take on "Little House" made a conscious effort to at least somewhat subvert the gender dynamics typically associated with these sorts of period pieces. "I think that Caroline Ingalls, the figure, she's Ma, and a lot of people understand her as this one type of person. And the approach they took in the script was very much, this is a marriage of equals," she said. Like her character, Fitzgerald is certainly changing and standing out.