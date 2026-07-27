Brian Austin Green Lacked 'Genuine Connection' During Megan Fox Marriage

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox were together for almost two decades. So when it all fell apart in 2020, fans understandably had questions. The two actors originally met all the way back in 2004 when Green had a cameo on Fox's TV series "Hope & Faith." She was 18 at the time and just getting her start in the industry while Green was already a veteran, having starred in "Beverly Hills, 90210," but they immediately felt a connection. The first sign of trouble came in 2009 when the celebrity couple called off their engagement, but they sorted out their differences and married the following year. During Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's relationship, they welcomed three sons and seemed happy from the outside, but there were plenty of issues behind the scenes.

Fox filed for divorce in 2015, but they made up again before separating for the final time in 2020. In the years following the split, both parties have opened up about why things ultimately didn't work out between them. "I led with physical attraction first. I'd be physically attracted to somebody and then sort of build a relationship around that," Green confessed on iHeartRadio's "I Do, Part 2" podcast in July 2026. "So I went through all sorts of therapy and all sorts of things to really figure out what it was that I brought into a relationship that was just toxic and [...] wasn't good and wasn't helping the relationship at all." The former teen idol eventually learned that he had to change his ways and build "from a place of a genuine connection with someone" instead.