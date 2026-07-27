Brian Austin Green Lacked 'Genuine Connection' During Megan Fox Marriage
Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox were together for almost two decades. So when it all fell apart in 2020, fans understandably had questions. The two actors originally met all the way back in 2004 when Green had a cameo on Fox's TV series "Hope & Faith." She was 18 at the time and just getting her start in the industry while Green was already a veteran, having starred in "Beverly Hills, 90210," but they immediately felt a connection. The first sign of trouble came in 2009 when the celebrity couple called off their engagement, but they sorted out their differences and married the following year. During Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's relationship, they welcomed three sons and seemed happy from the outside, but there were plenty of issues behind the scenes.
Fox filed for divorce in 2015, but they made up again before separating for the final time in 2020. In the years following the split, both parties have opened up about why things ultimately didn't work out between them. "I led with physical attraction first. I'd be physically attracted to somebody and then sort of build a relationship around that," Green confessed on iHeartRadio's "I Do, Part 2" podcast in July 2026. "So I went through all sorts of therapy and all sorts of things to really figure out what it was that I brought into a relationship that was just toxic and [...] wasn't good and wasn't helping the relationship at all." The former teen idol eventually learned that he had to change his ways and build "from a place of a genuine connection with someone" instead.
One of Megan Fox's movies inspired her to divorce Brian Austin Green
In 2021, Megan Fox revealed to InStyle that she finally decided to divorce Brian Austin Green after watching "Jonah Hex," a 2010 comic-inspired movie in which she played the female lead, on TV. "I had never even watched it because the other actors told me not to," the "Transformers" star shared, later adding, "I had this incredible breakthrough, and I realized that I had been living in a self-imposed prison for so long because I let other people tell me who I was or what I wasn't. I hid because I was hurt. That night, I stayed up and promised myself that I would never live one more day of my life from fear."
Since then, the "Jennifer's Body" star has had a major resurgence in popularity. Megan Fox also enjoyed a somewhat controversial, headline-grabbing relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. They began dating in 2020, just a few weeks after the actor split from her husband, after meeting on the set of the 2021 movie "Midnight in the Switchgrass." But they split up shortly before the birth of their daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, in 2024.
Fox co-parents her three sons with Green and her daughter with Kelly, alongside juggling her acting career. What you might not know about the "90210" alum is that Brian Austin Green also moved on to a new relationship soon after their divorce. He began seeing "Dancing with the Stars" stalwart Sharna Burgess in 2020. They later competed on Season 30 of the hit show, in 2021, welcomed a son in 2022, and got engaged the following year.