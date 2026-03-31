Things You Never Knew About 90210 Alum Brian Austin Green

Actors go by a different name than their birth name for all kinds of reasons. Perhaps it is difficult to pronounce, or they just want something with more flair. Brian Austin Green was born Brian Green — with no middle name. However, there was already an actor in the Screen Actors Guild with the name Brian Green, so the young actor had to get creative. In SAG (now known as SAG-AFTRA), there is a strict one member per name rule. This is more common in Hollywood than you might think, and everyone from actress Kat Dennings to Reese Witherspoon go by stage names different from their birth names.

During a 2016 interview on the podcast "Pod Meets World" [22:36], with hosts Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, and Will Friedle, Green discussed how he came up with Austin. "Brian Green is not a very easy name to come up with a middle name for where the whole thing flows very well," Green said. "... So we went through a bunch of names, and we ended up going through the map and Austin fit," (via People).

Green was a teenager when he made the name switch. When he turned 22 and wanted to transition into a career in rap, he opted to go back to his birth name. "That's not my name and I'm tired of saying it is," revealed Green. "It's too long. It's a long drawn-out name. I couldn't handle it," per UPI.