Michael Landon's 9 Children Stayed Grounded Even After Inheriting His Massive Wealth

Like many of his siblings, Christopher Landon also works in film and TV. But while his father and brother, Michael Landon Jr., are known for their feel-good productions, Christopher has made a name for himself as one of the modern horror movie masters. Christopher worked on several smaller projects before his big break came when he wrote the hit Shia LaBeouf thriller "Disturbia." Landon went on to write four "Paranormal Activity" movies — directing one — before writing and directing the horror comedy "Happy Death Day" and its sequel, "Happy Death Day 2U." While Christopher Landon's journey into horror is a distinctly different path than the road his father or siblings who work in entertainment took, it does fit into the family legacy. Michael Landon's breakout role was the titular werewolf in 1957's "I Was a Teenage Werewolf," and "Little House on the Prairie" wasn't afraid to dabble in horror, including the classic Giallo-inspired Season 7 two-parter "Sylvia" that Michael Landon wrote and directed himself.

And while Christopher Landon seems to prefer to play in the horror genre more than any other, that hasn't stopped him from paying homage to his dad's work. Christopher co-wrote and, along with his brother Michael Jr., co-produced the 2021 "Highway to Heaven" TV movie. Christopher also directed and co-wrote the kid-friendly horror comedy "We Have a Ghost," which was partially inspired by his relationship with his dad. Christopher opened up to Variety, explaining that "my dad was very charming and outgoing and could be in his own way, a little manipulative, and did make huge mistakes ... And that's what I really drew from to shape and mold the Frank character."