Prince George Is A Teen! See The 13-Year-Old Royal Effortlessly Climb Rocks In Birthday Footage

While it's clear that he's growing up right before our eyes, it will likely be a long time before Prince George of Wales becomes king. After all, King Charles III is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon, and William, Prince of Wales is only 44 years old. Despite the fact that George almost surely has a long way to go before taking over the throne, it seems that his milestone birthday has folks thinking about the young prince's future. "May you grow up to be a good man of and for the people," one X user commented on his birthday post. "Long may this future king reign. Happy birthday HRH," another wrote.

13 is a big birthday in anyone's life. For George, though, entering his teen years clearly comes along with a lot of additional expectations. William, of course, knows about this pressure firsthand. As a result, he's being careful in helping George prepare for a future on the throne. Royal biographer Robert Hardman told People in August 2025, "William takes his role as father of the future King as seriously as he takes his role as future King. That's key," adding, "His overarching priority is making sure they enjoy it rather than fear it." So, while George is clearly growing up so fast, hopefully he'll be able to spend his teen years acting like a regular teen as much as he can.