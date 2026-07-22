Prince George Is A Teen! See The 13-Year-Old Royal Effortlessly Climb Rocks In Birthday Footage
Happy birthday to the future king! July 22, 2026, marks Prince George of Wales' 13th birthday. Based on the video his parents shared on social media, it seems that he kicked off his teenage years by enjoying the great outdoors. "Thank you for all the birthday wishes for George today!" the official Prince and Princess of Wales account wrote on X. The caption accompanied a video showing George enjoying a day at the beach.
Thank you for all the birthday wishes for George today! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/sonq5nQFfS
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 22, 2026
One clip shows him hopping across tall rocks alongside his younger brother, Prince Louis of Wales, with seemingly no qualms about being so high up. The video ends with George looking more grown up than ever as he sits on top of a rock pointing at something in the distance. The sweet post came a few hours after William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales shared a portrait of their newly teenaged son on X and Instagram. "Happy 13th Birthday, George!" the caption read, alongside a photo that showed George posing casually in a suit with no tie.
Folks are thinking about Prince George's future as the king
While it's clear that he's growing up right before our eyes, it will likely be a long time before Prince George of Wales becomes king. After all, King Charles III is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon, and William, Prince of Wales is only 44 years old. Despite the fact that George almost surely has a long way to go before taking over the throne, it seems that his milestone birthday has folks thinking about the young prince's future. "May you grow up to be a good man of and for the people," one X user commented on his birthday post. "Long may this future king reign. Happy birthday HRH," another wrote.
13 is a big birthday in anyone's life. For George, though, entering his teen years clearly comes along with a lot of additional expectations. William, of course, knows about this pressure firsthand. As a result, he's being careful in helping George prepare for a future on the throne. Royal biographer Robert Hardman told People in August 2025, "William takes his role as father of the future King as seriously as he takes his role as future King. That's key," adding, "His overarching priority is making sure they enjoy it rather than fear it." So, while George is clearly growing up so fast, hopefully he'll be able to spend his teen years acting like a regular teen as much as he can.