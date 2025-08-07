Prince George's Transformation From Baby To 12 Years Old (He's Growing So Fast)

It feels like it was just yesterday when William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales welcomed their eldest son, Prince George of Wales, and introduced him to the world on the steps of London's St Mary's Hospital, but the boy whose birth was celebrated across the world is now all grown up and getting ready to enter his teen era. Since his birth in 2013, royal fans have watched George go from chubby-cheeked cherub to a dignified young man who is the spitting image of his dad. And many are looking forward to him joining the ranks of working royals, especially after he celebrated his milestone 12th birthday on July 22, 2025.

The second in line to the British throne got an introduction to royal duties before he even turned 1, and since then, his parents have brought him along for a few of their royal outings every year. George has likely started to get a sense of his future job from the royal engagements and events he has attended so far, but Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly have no plans to saddle their son with heavy responsibilities before he's willing and ready. "[Kate and William] won't push [George] as there is no need to do so. They are not those sorts of parents, but they will encourage him when he shows an interest," royal biographer Ingrid Seward told the Daily Mail. For now, George still has plenty more growing up to do — even though he already towers over his two siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. "Prince George is learning to be an adult and to think about himself in new and challenging ways," she added.

In honor of his life milestones so far, here's a look at Prince George's transformation from baby to 12 years old.