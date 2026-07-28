George Lucas Didn't Like Harrison Ford's Improvised Star Wars Line, But Fans Are Totally Obsessed

Along with lightsabers and droids, "Star Wars" has become famous for some lines like "May the Force be with you," and, of course, "Do or do not, there is no try." While almost every great line from George Lucas' creation was scripted, one of the most famous lines in the nearly 50 years of "Star Wars" history was made up on the spot by Harrison Ford. While Ford wasn't Lucas' first choice to play the cocky spice smuggler turned rebel hero Han Solo (Al Pacino turned down "Star Wars"), it's impossible to imagine anyone else in the role. And one improvised moment in "The Empire Strikes Back" shows why Ford was the perfect choice. In the movie, when Han Solo is about to be frozen in carbonite, Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia finally admits her true feelings for him, saying, "I love you," and, in the script, Han Solo responds with "I love you, too." But that isn't what happens in the film.

As Ford told filmmaker Jon Favreau, he didn't like the line, feeling that "This character never behaved so unabashedly emotional and conventional before, and I thought, 'Are we pissing away this great opportunity for the character?'" After doing the scene with the line as written, director Irvin Kershner let Ford, who has a healthy relationship history, do a take where the actor changed it to the iconic line, "I know." Kershner, who directed the film, loved the improv, even as others on set weren't so sure. George Lucas wasn't a fan of the line, as Ford tells it, "I think it is fair enough to say he went apes—. He thought it was horrible."