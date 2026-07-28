Full House Stars Jodie Sweetin And John Stamos 'Really Connected' Over Their Sobriety Journeys
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It's a familiar story in Hollywood — an actor shoots to stardom at a young age, only for their life to go up in flames as they become involved with alcohol and drugs. Sadly, "Full House" co-stars Jodie Sweetin and John Stamos know this all too well. The first time that Sweetin got so drunk she blacked out was at the tender age of 14. "It was awful and it was ugly, and it was embarrassing," the actor admitted on "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show," in November 2025. It was all downhill from there.
Fortunately, the turning point came when Sweetin got pregnant, and as she navigated sobriety, the actor reconnected with Stamos. "John and I really, really connected in a lot of ways over [being sober]," the Hallmark star shared on "The Dory Jackson Interview" in July 2026, adding, "We have been there to celebrate each other's big successes and milestones, and I am so glad that I got to be an example of attraction rather than promotion, which is a big principle in recovery." Her former co-star publicly thanked Sweetin when Stamos presented her with an award for her 2009 memoir "Unsweetined" in 2019.
The "ER" star explained how crucial she was to his sobriety journey, detailing, "I hit rock bottom. Jodie lovingly allowed me to walk my own path and when I finally humbled myself to ask for your help, I realized that the perky little blabbermouth had become the master of wisdom and was right by my side during some of the most difficult days of my life," (via Variety). Sweetin is the reason his wife and kids will never have to know that version of him, with Stamos sweetly concluding, "This is Jodie's legacy in my life."
Sweetin and Stamos have both been very open about their sobriety journeys
Jodie Sweetin abused alcohol and drugs for well over a decade before deciding to make a change in 2008. Since then, Sweetin has made some candid confessions about addiction, including acknowledging that she relapsed after a car accident. "I had gone to treatment in my 20s, and then I had kids, and then I got sober, and then I drank again and then I got sober," she told the "Barely Famous Podcast" in June 2025. "It's been up and down, but it's been 16 years since I've drank alcohol and 13 years since I relapsed on meds with a car accident that I was in."
There were times when the "Fuller House" star regretted being so open about her struggles because they seemed to overshadow everything else she was doing. But, as the actor reasoned, "I just never gave up, knowing that I had more to offer than just being some salacious story." Her "Full House" co-star has been just as frank about his own recovery journey. The many tragic details about John Stamos' life were laid bare in his 2023 memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me."
The beloved actor disclosed how his mother's death only escalated his drinking. Stamos recounted how, in 2015, he drove while drunk, and only realized in the aftermath the damage he could have done. "I've seen the TMZ video and pictures from that night. It makes me sick to my stomach. I'm spinning around the streets, out of my f***ing mind," he wrote. It made him realize he needed to get help, and that's what he did. Now, his story inspires others to do the same.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).