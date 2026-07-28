Full House Stars Jodie Sweetin And John Stamos 'Really Connected' Over Their Sobriety Journeys

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It's a familiar story in Hollywood — an actor shoots to stardom at a young age, only for their life to go up in flames as they become involved with alcohol and drugs. Sadly, "Full House" co-stars Jodie Sweetin and John Stamos know this all too well. The first time that Sweetin got so drunk she blacked out was at the tender age of 14. "It was awful and it was ugly, and it was embarrassing," the actor admitted on "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show," in November 2025. It was all downhill from there.

Fortunately, the turning point came when Sweetin got pregnant, and as she navigated sobriety, the actor reconnected with Stamos. "John and I really, really connected in a lot of ways over [being sober]," the Hallmark star shared on "The Dory Jackson Interview" in July 2026, adding, "We have been there to celebrate each other's big successes and milestones, and I am so glad that I got to be an example of attraction rather than promotion, which is a big principle in recovery." Her former co-star publicly thanked Sweetin when Stamos presented her with an award for her 2009 memoir "Unsweetined" in 2019.

The "ER" star explained how crucial she was to his sobriety journey, detailing, "I hit rock bottom. Jodie lovingly allowed me to walk my own path and when I finally humbled myself to ask for your help, I realized that the perky little blabbermouth had become the master of wisdom and was right by my side during some of the most difficult days of my life," (via Variety). Sweetin is the reason his wife and kids will never have to know that version of him, with Stamos sweetly concluding, "This is Jodie's legacy in my life."