Rihanna Pinpoints This Look As One Of Her Worst-Dressed Moments: 'That Is Not Cute'

Some celebrities have mastered the art of wowing people on the red carpet, and Rihanna is most definitely one of them. However, having red carpet moments that leave people speechless doesn't mean Rihanna never had a bad fashion moment. The Barbadian musician-turned-businesswoman told British Vogue about a past outfit she regretted in April 2024.

Wearing an oversized all-brown suit, Rihanna realized the irony of not liking another one she wore years before. She said, "It was a brown tan suit that we all loved so much, but the day we put it on I was like, 'Mmm, it's giving UPS driver,' and that is not cute. Not for the red carpet anyways."

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Rihanna went to the 69th annual Parsons Benefit in May 2017 when she wore the suit she regrets, which included a blazer that stopped at her knees and boxy slacks that covered her white pointed-toe heels. The "Umbrella" singer also rolled up her sleeves to show off her bracelets and went bare under the deep-cut blazer to show off her tattoos. The look was innovative, but the so-called "brown tan" shade was similar to the brown-on-brown look of UPS uniforms.