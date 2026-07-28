Rihanna Pinpoints This Look As One Of Her Worst-Dressed Moments: 'That Is Not Cute'
Some celebrities have mastered the art of wowing people on the red carpet, and Rihanna is most definitely one of them. However, having red carpet moments that leave people speechless doesn't mean Rihanna never had a bad fashion moment. The Barbadian musician-turned-businesswoman told British Vogue about a past outfit she regretted in April 2024.
Wearing an oversized all-brown suit, Rihanna realized the irony of not liking another one she wore years before. She said, "It was a brown tan suit that we all loved so much, but the day we put it on I was like, 'Mmm, it's giving UPS driver,' and that is not cute. Not for the red carpet anyways."
Rihanna went to the 69th annual Parsons Benefit in May 2017 when she wore the suit she regrets, which included a blazer that stopped at her knees and boxy slacks that covered her white pointed-toe heels. The "Umbrella" singer also rolled up her sleeves to show off her bracelets and went bare under the deep-cut blazer to show off her tattoos. The look was innovative, but the so-called "brown tan" shade was similar to the brown-on-brown look of UPS uniforms.
Rihanna changed the kind of exposing outfits she wears
As an adult who became a celebrity in her teens, Rihanna had plenty of time to create fashion moments she would rather erase. When asked about them, the Fenty Beauty mogul might ask an interviewer why they're bringing up the past, but she'll tell the people what she didn't like anyway.
A TikTok creator who goes by the name Mystery Fashionist interviewed Rihanna in December 2024. After rating her outfit and sharing five must-have fashion items, Mystery Fashionist asked her about a trend she regrets following. "I would say maybe when I first started, and I was wearing the baggy jeans with the panties out," she answered. After hearing that some people still wear jeans with the underwear lining on display, the Barbadian singer said, "I can't wear it for the evolution. It's called growth, y'all."
Becoming a mother understandably changed the way Rihanna approaches revealing clothes. Her days with her panties exposed are over, but the "Work" singer embraced having her baby bump on display during her pregnancies. "I'm hoping that we were able to redefine what's considered 'decent' for pregnant women," she told Vogue in May 2022. "My body is doing incredible things right now, and I'm not going to be ashamed of that."