Remember Beverly Hills Cop Star Judge Reinhold? Here's What He Looks Like Today

At the beginning of Judge Reinhold's career, he appeared in several major hits like "Stripes" and "Fast Times at Ridgemont High." But the actor didn't become an '80s heartthrob until he played Detective Billy Rosewood in "Beverly Hills Cop." As Reinhold recalled in a July 2024 chat with The Independent, "The next day people were pulling me over off the freeway for my autograph." In the classic comedy, led by Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley, he's the young, naive, action-hungry side of the hilarious detective duo, who supports Foley on his mission. The film's success led to a decades-long career for Reinhold, with leading roles in "The Santa Clause" franchise and "Gremlins," and a Primetime Emmy nomination for his guest role in "Seinfeld." But "Beverly Hills Cop" remains his standout role, and Reinhold gamely returned for the sequels, including the 2024 Netflix reboot.

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Unsurprisingly, the former heartthrob has aged in the many years since his big breakout role. And yet, as the above picture, which was taken when Reinhold was 68, demonstrates, the actor has changed very little a whopping 40 years after "Beverly Hills Cop" was initially released. While his skin has more wrinkles and his hair is darker and grayer, Reinhold's facial expressions and hairstyle look pretty much the same. As of this writing, Reinhold has taken a break from acting, though he hasn't said whether it's a permanent retirement. He hasn't starred in a film since 2024's "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," and his last role before that was in 2017. Reinhold also has a daughter with his second wife, Amy Reinhold.