Remember Beverly Hills Cop Star Judge Reinhold? Here's What He Looks Like Today
At the beginning of Judge Reinhold's career, he appeared in several major hits like "Stripes" and "Fast Times at Ridgemont High." But the actor didn't become an '80s heartthrob until he played Detective Billy Rosewood in "Beverly Hills Cop." As Reinhold recalled in a July 2024 chat with The Independent, "The next day people were pulling me over off the freeway for my autograph." In the classic comedy, led by Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley, he's the young, naive, action-hungry side of the hilarious detective duo, who supports Foley on his mission. The film's success led to a decades-long career for Reinhold, with leading roles in "The Santa Clause" franchise and "Gremlins," and a Primetime Emmy nomination for his guest role in "Seinfeld." But "Beverly Hills Cop" remains his standout role, and Reinhold gamely returned for the sequels, including the 2024 Netflix reboot.
Unsurprisingly, the former heartthrob has aged in the many years since his big breakout role. And yet, as the above picture, which was taken when Reinhold was 68, demonstrates, the actor has changed very little a whopping 40 years after "Beverly Hills Cop" was initially released. While his skin has more wrinkles and his hair is darker and grayer, Reinhold's facial expressions and hairstyle look pretty much the same. As of this writing, Reinhold has taken a break from acting, though he hasn't said whether it's a permanent retirement. He hasn't starred in a film since 2024's "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," and his last role before that was in 2017. Reinhold also has a daughter with his second wife, Amy Reinhold.
Judge Reinhold has remained friends with his 'Beverly Hill Cop' co-stars
Reuniting on the set of "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" was a special moment for Judge Reinhold, Eddie Murphy, and their other returning co-stars, John Ashton (Sgt. John Taggart) and Bronson Pinchot (Serge). "It was really magical because we were only two blocks away from the original movie's location, which was the Beverly Wilshire downtown," Reinhold enthused in a July 2024 interview with Forbes when discussing filming a pivotal scene in the Netflix reboot.
Sadly, Ashton died in the months that followed the release of "Axel F" after being diagnosed with cancer. In response, Reinhold shared images of the pair over the years, showing their strong bond. "Forty years of laughs on screen and off. John LIVED his life! My brother, my partner, my Sarge — I love you," Reinhold wrote on X, hilariously adding, "There's no smoking in Heaven, John." Murphy formed a friendship for life with Reinhold on the set of the original movie.
When the Hollywood icon collected his AFI Life Achievement Award, in April 2026, Reinhold was there to support him, making a rare appearance on the red carpet with his wife. The "Gremlins" star confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter in 2024 that the former colleagues regularly meet up too. "Eddie probably wouldn't want anybody to know this but he's an avid duck hunter, we go duck hunting every year up in Minnesota," Reinhold quipped at the time.