What Happened To The Cast Of The Santa Clause Franchise?
In 1994, Tim Allen became one of the most famous Santa Clauses of all time. That year, "The Santa Clause" premiered, and Allen reprised his role in two more films, 2002's "The Santa Clause 2" and 2006's "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause." The films have endured as holiday classics, with all three of them making many Christmas celebrants' list of yearly rewatches. In fact, the film series is still so popular that in 2022, Disney+ began airing a spin-off series called "The Santa Clauses." That's some serious holiday magic.
If you haven't seen the series, you're probably curious as to which actors from the original franchise are involved. If you have seen the series, you're probably curious as to what the other actors from the series are up to outside of "The Santa Clause." We've got all of those answers and more. Here's what the cast of "The Santa Clause" franchise looks like today.
Tim Allen reprised his role for The Santa Clauses
Tim Allen is famous for multiple roles, but for many, he's best known and most beloved as Santa in "The Santa Clause" and its sequels. In the first film, Allen stars as Scott Calvin, an executive at a toy company who inadvertently becomes Santa Claus after Santa falls off the roof and dies at Scott's house. Nearly 30 years after the first film debuted, Allen is still playing the man with the bag in the franchise's TV spin-off, "The Santa Clauses" on Disney+.
Acting in "The Santa Clauses" is particularly special for Allen because he gets to share the experience with his daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick. "I just had a blast," Allen-Dick said to Good Morning America of acting on the show. "It did not feel like work." Allen noted that he didn't intend for his daughter to join him, but that he was impressed by her audition. As of this writing, the series has yet to be renewed for a third season, but Allen has ideas for its direction should it be renewed. "I'm a sci-fi guy and I love stories ... All of a sudden me, as a sci-fi guy, [thinking] this could be a whole other world," Allen told ComicBook.com.
Judge Reinhold is preparing to reprise a different role
Judge Reinhold acted as Neil Miller in the three "The Santa Clause" films. Neil is Laura's new husband, Charlie's stepfather, Lucy's father, and a psychiatrist who's a thorn in Scott Calvin's side to begin with. Reinhold has been a successful character actor since the late '70s, serving as one of those actors you know you know from something. Some of his more popular films, aside from "The Santa Clause" movies, have included "Gremlins," all three "Beverly Hills Cop" movies, and "Fast Times at Ridgemont High."
While Reinhold hasn't announced any plans to reprise his role as Neil for "The Santa Clauses," he will be returning to another familiar role — Billy Rosewood, his famed part in "Beverly Hills Cop." As noted, he's played Billy in all three films, and in 2024, a fourth installment, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley" is coming out. "[U]sually sequels are just — they're not half-hearted, but they're half-baked. This one's fully baked," Reinhold told THV11 of the script. "And it should be after 20 years." Reinhold won't be the only familiar face returning for the film — Eddie Murphy, John Ashton, and Paul Reiser are reprising their roles, too.
Wendy Crewson is a Hallmark actor
Wendy Crewson played Laura in "The Santa Clause" franchise, Neil's wife, Charlie and Lucy's mother, and Scott Calvin's ex-wife. Laura goes from having a tenuous relationship with Soctt and seriously worrying about his mental stability in the first film to visiting the North Pole in the third film. Crewson's career has spanned decades, with many of her most notable films having nothing to do with Christmas. The actor was in 1997's "Air Force One" and 2006's "The Covenant." After her time with "The Santa Clause" franchise ended, she had roles in projects like the 2012 series "Saving Hope," 2015's "Beauty and the Beast" and "Room," and 2023's "Gray." Additionally, Crewson had a role in the Hallmark original series "When Hope Calls" from 2019 to 2021.
Acting isn't the only thing on Crewson's mind. When asked about what's next for her, she told Cinema Movie Theater, "Finding relevance. As the world spins into danger, what are the ways I can help? How do I find the most effective ways to do what I should or could? What is next that is meaningful?"
Eric Lloyd reprised his role, too
As a child actor, Eric Lloyd was well acquainted with Hollywood by the time he joined the cast of "The Santa Clause," but he became a recognizable star through his role as Charlie Calvin. Charlie, Scott Calvin's son who's with Scott when Santa dies, is part of all three "Santa Clause" films, and Lloyd reprised his role in "The Santa Clauses" series, as well. "It's been like 30 years now that Tim and I have been working together on these films, so it was like no time had passed," Lloyd said to LRM Online. "[Tim Allen] looked as great as always with all the Santa stuff on."
Lloyd's career has not been limited to "The Santa Clause." In the late '90s, the actor had roles in a variety of projects such as "The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue" and "My Giant." He even acted in other Christmas projects, like "A Christmas Memory." In recent years, Lloyd has found success working in the sound department, most notably as a sound designer and mixer for the 2020 TV series "Sisters."
David Krumholtz was in one of the biggest films of 2023
Although David Krumholtz has had a fruitful acting career spanning multiple decades, his most popular role might be as Bernard, the head elf at the North Pole, in the first two installments of "The Santa Clause" franchise. "To this day, it's what I get recognized for most. I'm super grateful for it. I feel like I owe the universe a debt of gratitude for the privilege of being popular for anything," Krumholtz said of his beloved role in an interview with Time. Some of his other projects throughout the years have included 1999's "10 Things I Hate About You," 2007's "Superbad," the mid-to-late 2000s series "Numb3rs," and the 2017 series "The Deuce."
In 2023, Krumholtz was busy with his work in "Oppenheimer," the year's third-highest-grossing film. Still, viewers were more interested in Krumholtz's 2022 reprisal of the role that made him famous. Krumholtz appeared as Bernard in an episode of the first season of "The Santa Clauses." As Krumholtz noted, his appearance in the film was largely brought on by online fan requests, many of whom were disappointed that he wasn't in "The Escape Clause." Krumholtz also said that he didn't appear in the third film partially because he wasn't offered the amount of money he felt he deserved for the role.
Spencer Breslin can be found on multiple social media platforms
Spencer Breslin had a seemingly idyllic childhood acting experience ... at least when considering some of the parts he played. Breslin had roles in 2003's "The Cat in the Hat," 2004's "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement," and the second and third installments of "The Santa Clause" franchise. Breslin, who acted alongside his sister in the third film (more on her later), played Curtis, a North Pole elf who is second only to Bernard.
Breslin continued acting into adulthood, with one of his most recent projects being 2022's "Murder, Anyone?". The actor also dabbled in music for a bit, releasing the 2012 album "Labor Day," and in 2023, one of his films hit a notable milestone. "Happy Cat In The Hat Day everyone! Can't believe it's been 20 years!!!" Breslin tweeted. The actor can also be found on Instagram and Cameo.
Elizabeth Mitchell is still part of the franchise
Elizabeth Mitchell hasn't always been part of "The Santa Clause" franchise, but when she joined, she left an indelible mark. Mitchell's first appearance in the franchise was in the second film, "The Santa Clause 2," in which Santa is tasked with fulfilling the "Mrs. Clause." She played Carol Newman, Charlie Calvin's principal, who would eventually become his stepmom and Mrs. Claus. The actor reprised her role in "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause" and both seasons of "The Santa Clauses." "I love these movies because I've had a chance to both play these heartfelt moments but also have the joy of it, the fun of it, the laughter of it," Mitchell said to LRM Online of playing Carol. "I loved making this show. I loved the people, I loved the writers, I loved our cast," she added.
Before her work in "The Santa Clause" franchise, Mitchell was mostly known for TV roles, like her recurring spots on "Loving" and "ER." Her television work continued throughout the 2000s, notably on "V" and as Dr. Juliet Carlson on "Lost." Mitchell has also found work on series like 2012's "Revolution," "Once Upon a Time" in 2014, 2018's "The Expanse," and the 2021 Netflix original "Outer Banks."
Liliana Mumy is a prolific voice actor
Liliana Mumy became part of "The Santa Clause" franchise in the second film, and she reprised her role as Lucy Miller — Neil and Laura's daughter and Charlie's half-sister — in the third film, as well. As a child actor, Mumy was in both "Cheaper by the Dozen" films, an episode of "Scrubs," an episode of "That '70s Show," and an episode of the "The Twilight Zone," but most of her work has been as a voice actor. Some of Mumy's most notable projects as a kid were "Mulan II," "Lilo & Stitch: The Series," and "Higglytown Heroes." Her voice work has continued into adulthood, and some of Mumy's biggest titles include "Bravest Warriors" from 2012 to 2018 and "The Loud House," which began in 2015 and is still airing new episodes.
As for her personal life, Mumy became a wife and a mother in 2023. Mumy delivered her son, Nathan Oliver Perlmutter, in the fall of 2023, and her wedding took place months prior. "[Y]ou make me the happiest. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and always supporting me, you truly make me a better person," Mumy wished her husband on Instagram when they got engaged.
Abigail Breslin got married
Abigail Breslin joined "The Santa Clause" franchise in the third film as Trish, an elf who lived at the North Pole. Breslin was a child actor with just a few credits to her name at the time. One of those credits, however, which premiered earlier in the same year as "The Santa Clause 3," was "Little Miss Sunshine," a critically acclaimed award-winning film for which Breslin received an Oscar nomination. "The Ultimate Gift" and voice work in "Air Buddies" rounded out Breslin's film roles for 2006. Nearly 20 years later, Breslin is still acting. She had roles in 2009's "Zombieland" and 2013's "August: Osage County," and she starred in the 2015 series "Scream Queens." In 2023, Breslin was involved in multiple projects, including "Miranda's Victim" and the podcast series "Supreme: The Battle for Roe."
Breslin's personal life was just as eventful as her career in 2023. The child actor started her year by marrying her longtime partner Ira Kunyansky. A few months later, the couple celebrated their sixth anniversary, and Breslin marked the occasion by posting a photo from their wedding to Instagram. "Happy 6 year anniversary to my bestest friend in the world, greatest husband in the universe, the handsomest babekin to ever live. Idk what I'd do without you, my love," Breslin said.
Peter Boyle died in 2006
Emmy-winning actor Peter Boyle, known for his work in "Young Frankenstein," "Red Heat," and "Taxi Driver," had one of the most unique roles in "The Santa Clause" franchise. Boyle didn't play just one part — he played two. In the first film, Boyle played Mr. Whittle, Scott Calvin's boss. In the sequels, Boyle returned as a different character, Father Time. While some see this as a simple casting oddity, fans have a theory that the casting decision was purposeful and that Mr. Whittle actually is Father Time and is responsible for Scott's destiny as Santa Claus.
In 2006, after his prolific career, Boyle died of heart disease. "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause" was one of his last performances. The end of Boyle's career, however, was largely defined by his role on the sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond." Like its viewers, Boyle was a fan of the show. "I knew when we were making the 'Everybody Loves Raymond' pilot that it was really good. ... I really feel good about it. It makes me happy. It makes me less neurotic. It helps me," Boyle said of the famed sitcom in a 2002 Esquire interview.
Aisha Tyler has starred in major TV shows
Aisha Tyler is a busy lady, and she's been that way for years. Early in her career, Tyler played Mother Nature in the second and third films in "The Santa Clause" franchise, and she's only continued playing parts in successful projects, particularly TV series. After "The Santa Clause 2," Tyler had recurring roles on "Friends," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," and "Ghost Whisperer," and she's been on "Archer" since 2009 and "Criminal Minds" since 2015. Tyler has also been hosting "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" since 2013, and in 2023, she appeared in the Apple TV+ miniseries "The Last Thing He Told Me" alongside Jennifer Garner and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.
Tyler is known equally well for her roles in comedies and dramas, and the actor has expressed her gratitude for being able to play both. "I've been doing comedy for such a long time that that's kind of second nature, which is probably why I've been leaning more into drama as of late. I'm really lucky; I'm doing both right now," Tyler said to Screen Rant. "I'm really lucky to be able to be switching between both at all times. Comedy is like the fully formed muscle in my body; that's the easiest thing to do. The dramatics of is more of a challenge, which is a blast."
Martin Short is just as busy as ever
Martin Short is a comedy legend. A two-time Emmy winner, Short is known for his roles in films like 1986's "Three Amigos," 1987's "Innerspace," and 2014's "Inherent Vice." The comedian became known to a new generation in 2006 when he joined "The Santa Clause" franchise for the third installment. Short played Jack Frost, the legendary wintry character whose mission was to take over as Santa Claus. While the film did well at the box office, some of those involved weren't quite sold. "That's the funniest human being I've ever been around, other than me, and we never got a shot to do a real big scene together," Tim Allen told The Hollywood Reporter about his work with Short.
While there's still a possibility that Short could reunite with Allen for some Christmas content on "The Santa Clauses," Short may not have the time because he's busy with his own popular series. He is one of the stars of the successful Hulu original "Only Murders in the Building," which also stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez. And if Short has anything to say about it, he's going to keep working on it as long as he can. "If it were up to me, I'd still be doing everything I'd ever done for one more take. As director Larry Kasdan once said to me: 'You never finish; they just make you stop one day,'" Short told Backstage.