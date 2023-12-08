What Happened To The Cast Of The Santa Clause Franchise?

In 1994, Tim Allen became one of the most famous Santa Clauses of all time. That year, "The Santa Clause" premiered, and Allen reprised his role in two more films, 2002's "The Santa Clause 2" and 2006's "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause." The films have endured as holiday classics, with all three of them making many Christmas celebrants' list of yearly rewatches. In fact, the film series is still so popular that in 2022, Disney+ began airing a spin-off series called "The Santa Clauses." That's some serious holiday magic.

If you haven't seen the series, you're probably curious as to which actors from the original franchise are involved. If you have seen the series, you're probably curious as to what the other actors from the series are up to outside of "The Santa Clause." We've got all of those answers and more. Here's what the cast of "The Santa Clause" franchise looks like today.