Shania Twain, 60, Opens Up About Her 'Raspy' Voice & Gives An Update On Her Health

Back in the 90s, Shania dominated both country and pop music, with songs like "Any Man of Mine," "That Don't Impress Me Much," and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" Sadly, it was only a few years later that Twain experienced tragic health issues in her life that prevented her from working. The singer had ongoing difficulty projecting her voice, and her path to getting diagnosed was complicated. Originally, Twain was diagnosed with dysphonia, a condition that can have a lengthy list of causes. Finally, Twain ended up seeing a neurologist who figured out that Lyme disease caused the issue. After 15 years of difficulties, Twain had throat surgery in 2018.

Before the procedure, Twain noted her voice could change, and it was sometimes stressing her out. "I just wasn't sure what people would think that are used to listening to my records for all these years," Twain confided to NPR in 2017. Post-surgery, Twain's voice has a distinctive difference, but she's totally embracing it. "I'm grateful, and I'm really happy to sing with this rasp," Twain informed The Associated Press in July 2026. "I don't have the little sweet sound I had years ago, but I have a new sound that I actually like."

After Lyme disease caused nerve damage, Twain needed implants in her larynx. Fortunately, her vocal cords weren't affected, so she felt confident she'd be able to sing post-surgery. Twain's appreciation for her voice is also rooted in the fact that the implants could wear out, necessitating another procedure.