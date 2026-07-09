Bonnie Tyler's Final Performance Is So Much More Heartbreaking After Her Death

Singer Bonnie Tyler died on July 8. According to her Facebook page, "Bonnie's family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for." Back in May, Tyler needed emergency surgery just weeks before she was scheduled to go on tour. At the time, fans were hopeful Tyler would be able to make her later tour dates. By mid-June, Tyler woke up from a medically induced coma and people were cautiously optimistic she'd return to the stage. Sadly, with Tyler's death, her performance on March 19, 2026, was her last. The show's available online, providing fans with the opportunity to experience it for themselves, even if they weren't there in person.

"Touring keeps me going," Tyler informed The Times in January 2025. From the moment the show opens with Tyler singing Credence Clearwater Revival's hit "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?" it's clear she's having a ball connecting with her audience. Her iconic raspy voice sounded amazing as always, and her glittery outfit showed Tyler was committed to continuing her reputation as a fashion icon. Tyler's show also included a new song, "Only Love," as well as her mega-hits "It's a Heartache," "Holding Out for a Hero," and, of course, "Total Eclipse of the Heart." Tyler encouraged the audience to sing along to "Total Eclipse," especially when it was time to belt out the chorus. It was truly a communal moment with everyone standing and swaying to the music.