George Clooney Nearly Ended His Career Before Landing ER Because Of A Heated Argument

George Clooney has had a long and successful career. While he might not be exactly thrilled about how his age is catching up to him, he has a lot to be proud of. There was a moment early in his acting journey, however, where he thought his career was going to end before he landed any big roles. In an interview with W Magazine, Clooney detailed the argument that he had with a studio executive that had the potential to prevent his glory days on "ER" from ever happening.

"About 10 years in, I got in an argument with an executive producer. I was the third or fourth banana on a TV show, and I had to leave. I thought that was the end of my career," said Clooney. "I wasn't in a position of power, but I wasn't going to be spoken to the way that I was. I told him to knock it off. He yelled at me. I yelled back. It's still debatable whether I was fired or I quit."

Clooney did not specify which show this was, but it's reasonable to think it was a sitcom entitled "Baby Talk." Clooney told OK News in 2009 that he didn't get along with the producer Ed Weinberger, and he also said: "I'm not sure if I was fired or quit from that one." It also could be a reference to Clooney's infamous firing from "Facts of Life," but that seems less likely since he was begrudgingly rehired because of his contract.