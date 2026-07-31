Then & Now: What These Older Celebrities Looked Like When They Were Younger

Hollywood has this tendency to decide, sometimes cruelly and sometimes generously, what a face is worth once it stops being young. For some, the experience hasn't been so much a steady climb as a series of exits and comebacks, a relentless back-and-forth between obscurity and fame that leaves the rest of us struggling to keep track of who's up, who's back, and who's who. When Isabella Rossellini was cut loose as the face of Lancôme at 43, replaced by an actor a dozen years younger, she asked a senior executive what she was supposed to do, and the answer, as she told The Guardian, was "I am not your wet nurse." Two decades later, she got her first Academy Award nomination for appearing in "Conclave."

So, it's not just about before-and-after gawking, fun as that is. The premise here is that some of these people got more successful or made a comeback after the industry wrote them off. And we've resisted the low-hanging fruit whenever possible — like '80s heartthrobs you won't recognize today. But that doesn't mean we won't give a nod to the Antonio Banderases and Sharon Stones of showbiz. Here are 10 household names in the entertainment industry and what they looked like when they were younger.