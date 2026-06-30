Antonio Banderas Ditched Hollywood Because Of A Major Health Scare
Antonio Banderas might have been told that he'd never play the good guy when he first tried to make it in Hollywood, but as fans well know, the Spanish actor is renowned for defying the odds. From playing iconic adventurer Zorro to voicing "Shrek's" Puss in Boots, Banderas proved casting directors, who warned him a Spaniard would never get to take on such roles, woefully wrong. Therefore, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that the prolific performer not only survived but thrived after he had a heart attack.
Banderas was getting his workout in one fateful day in 2017 when he began experiencing debilitating chest pain. Luckily, Nicole Kimpel, the "Babygirl" star's girlfriend, was nearby and came to his aid. At the hospital, Banderas learned that his chest pains weren't from exertion — he'd had a heart attack. The actor got three stents as a result, but the media blew the health scare out of proportion. "It hasn't been as dramatic as some have written," he reasoned on British breakfast show "This Morning" in 2023 (via Vanity Fair).
Unlike other celebrity health struggles that flew under the radar, the "Skin I Live In" star was refreshingly open about his heart attack. In a 2026 interview with The Times, Banderas confirmed that it was the main reason he left Hollywood behind. "Mine was a really serious warning. It changed the way I look at life," the Oscar nominee explained. Many actors' careers have come to a tragic halt due to health issues, but Banderas chose to give it all up to move back to Spain and pursue theater acting instead. "Faced with death, it made me look back and realize that I am, in fact, a theatre actor," he reasoned simply.
Antonio Banderas is thankful for the lessons his heart attack taught him
Antonio Banderas isn't ashamed to admit that his heart attack left him looking at his life through a very different lens. "I realized that it probably was one of the best things that ever happened in my life because the things that were not important and I was worried every day about them, [were] meaningless," he told Page Six. "I was like, why am I worried about that if I'm going to die?" One of the reasons Banderas is among the celebrities who made it big in Hollywood only to abandon their fame for a normal life is because he realized how much he'd taken for granted. The "Pain and Glory" star reflected on his childhood, and how he didn't comprehend just how good he had it — something Banderas watched many kids experience when their lives were turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What they are learning at the end is to praise life, how wonderful life is. Life is a beautiful thing, we have only one and we have to take care of it," he mused on "This Morning." The beloved actor's time in his hometown of Málaga in Spain saw him working as a theater director and producer. In fact, the prolific performer also helped to launch the city's Tiptoe festival — an international dance festival and the first of its kind in the city. "I have never been so happy," Banderas gushed to The Times. "It keeps me in touch with my roots, my neighborhood, my people." He might have left Hollywood behind, but the "Mask of Zorro" star isn't slowing down by any means; he's simply returned to what matters most to him.