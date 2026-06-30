Antonio Banderas Ditched Hollywood Because Of A Major Health Scare

Antonio Banderas might have been told that he'd never play the good guy when he first tried to make it in Hollywood, but as fans well know, the Spanish actor is renowned for defying the odds. From playing iconic adventurer Zorro to voicing "Shrek's" Puss in Boots, Banderas proved casting directors, who warned him a Spaniard would never get to take on such roles, woefully wrong. Therefore, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that the prolific performer not only survived but thrived after he had a heart attack.

Banderas was getting his workout in one fateful day in 2017 when he began experiencing debilitating chest pain. Luckily, Nicole Kimpel, the "Babygirl" star's girlfriend, was nearby and came to his aid. At the hospital, Banderas learned that his chest pains weren't from exertion — he'd had a heart attack. The actor got three stents as a result, but the media blew the health scare out of proportion. "It hasn't been as dramatic as some have written," he reasoned on British breakfast show "This Morning" in 2023 (via Vanity Fair).

Unlike other celebrity health struggles that flew under the radar, the "Skin I Live In" star was refreshingly open about his heart attack. In a 2026 interview with The Times, Banderas confirmed that it was the main reason he left Hollywood behind. "Mine was a really serious warning. It changed the way I look at life," the Oscar nominee explained. Many actors' careers have come to a tragic halt due to health issues, but Banderas chose to give it all up to move back to Spain and pursue theater acting instead. "Faced with death, it made me look back and realize that I am, in fact, a theatre actor," he reasoned simply.