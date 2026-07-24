Simone Biles Has Mystery Procedure Following Major Health Scare: 'Almost Dying Wasn't On My Bingo Card'
Prolific gymnast Simone Biles has always been very careful with what she chooses to share with the public. Given some of the more tragic details of her life, it is understandable why she takes this approach. In June 2026, the Olympic athlete had shared an Instagram story about having a major health scare. Biles has once again taken to Instagram to give another health update, this time sharing that she had a procedure of some kind, and her husband Jonathan Owens was by her side. In the Instagram story, Biles was seated on a hospital bed and wore a hair cap and hospital gown. She was smiling in the photo, with Owens sitting in a chair next to the hospital bed.
"I'm not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today's age. But almost dying wasn't on my bingo card this week" said Biles on the original Instagram story about her health scare (via Fox News). She added, "I'll explain sooner or later, but [shoutout] to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers."
All eyes are on Biles even more these days as the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics draws closer and questions about a potential comeback linger. Biles has not yet confirmed or denied whether she will try for what would be her fourth Olympics, but she did post about meeting with her coach Laurent Landi in July 2026, which certainly suggests it's still a possibility that she may try to compete again.
Simone Biles has had several health issues throughout her career
Simone Biles has gone through a stunning transformation over the years, becoming the most decorated gymnast of all time. The success has not been without difficulties however, as Biles has experienced several injuries throughout her gymnastics career. One of her most notable was a minor tear/strain in her calf muscle during the 2024 Paris Olympics. In the Netflix documentary series "Simone Biles Rising," Biles explained that she injured her calf during qualifications, stating, "I just felt, like, a weird sensation in my calf muscle." Despite the tear, Biles managed to win multiple medals throughout the competition, including three gold medals and one silver.
Another notable health issue Biles experienced was at the 2018 World Gymnastics Championships where she managed to compete and win multiple medals, all while having a kidney stone. Biles talked to ESPN about the experience, mentioning that she had nicknamed the stone the "Doha pearl" since she became aware of the stone while on location in Doha, Qatar for the competition. She ultimately opted to deal with the stone after the competition, musing that maybe her flips and twists would help it pass naturally instead of needing surgery.