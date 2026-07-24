Simone Biles Has Mystery Procedure Following Major Health Scare: 'Almost Dying Wasn't On My Bingo Card'

Prolific gymnast Simone Biles has always been very careful with what she chooses to share with the public. Given some of the more tragic details of her life, it is understandable why she takes this approach. In June 2026, the Olympic athlete had shared an Instagram story about having a major health scare. Biles has once again taken to Instagram to give another health update, this time sharing that she had a procedure of some kind, and her husband Jonathan Owens was by her side. In the Instagram story, Biles was seated on a hospital bed and wore a hair cap and hospital gown. She was smiling in the photo, with Owens sitting in a chair next to the hospital bed.

"I'm not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today's age. But almost dying wasn't on my bingo card this week" said Biles on the original Instagram story about her health scare (via Fox News). She added, "I'll explain sooner or later, but [shoutout] to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers."

All eyes are on Biles even more these days as the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics draws closer and questions about a potential comeback linger. Biles has not yet confirmed or denied whether she will try for what would be her fourth Olympics, but she did post about meeting with her coach Laurent Landi in July 2026, which certainly suggests it's still a possibility that she may try to compete again.