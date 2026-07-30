Quote Of The Day By Whoopi Goldberg: 'If Someone Is Making Your Life Miserable...'

Whether it's a romantic partner, a friend, of even a family member, relationships can become strained over time, and sometimes, they can cause you more harm than you realize. It can be difficult to advocate and stand up for yourself in certain situations, and some dynamics can even make you lose sight of your right to protect your energy. It's no surprise that Whoopi Goldberg advocates for ditching relationships that negatively affect you. Goldberg has been married and divorced three times. Since then, she has been open about the single life being the best fit for her. In February 2026, she told InStyle, "I'm not good at relationships because you have to think about other people," while noting that she has no interest in living with anyone and that she won't get married again.

Evidently, Goldberg has no interest in enduring pain or difficulty in relationships when she doesn't have to and she doesn't think others should, either. In her opinion, you should cut ties with folks who make you unhappy — unless you two are legally bound. Of course, you really shouldn't let your spouse make you miserable, either; it'll just take a bit more effort than a disappearing act to sever ties. Perhaps that's part of the reason Goldberg isn't a big fan of marriage: it doesn't afford enough room for ethical ghosting.