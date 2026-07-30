Quote Of The Day By Whoopi Goldberg: 'If Someone Is Making Your Life Miserable...'
Whoopi Goldberg has spent a long time in Hollywood. Goldberg was born in New York City in 1955 and started participating in theatre at just 8 years old. She made her way to Broadway as a teenager and continued to pursue theatre, as well as stand-up comedy and film acting. She went on to earn the coveted EGOT, taking home an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony over the course of her career.
With a long career in the spotlight like hers, the world knows a lot about her unique take on things. And it's clear people love her words of wisdom. She has written 10 books and has been a co-host on "The View" for nearly 20 years. Between her stand-up, her writing, and her time on daytime TV, Goldberg has shared some quotes with the world that were particularly memorable gems. That's precisely how one of Goldberg's shrewd takes on relationships became today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Whoopi Goldberg
"If someone is making your life miserable and you're not married to them, ghost them." Whoopi Goldberg shared these words of wisdom on an episode of "The View" when she and her co-hosts were discussing friendships that drain your energy. Goldberg's bluntness elicited laughter from the audience, but she seemed to really mean what she said. And while many people may have considered her statement harsh, it serves as a good reminder to protect yourself in all of your relationships, romantic or platonic.
Deeper meaning of Whoopi Goldberg's quote — There's no need to hang onto relationships that are harmful to you
Whether it's a romantic partner, a friend, of even a family member, relationships can become strained over time, and sometimes, they can cause you more harm than you realize. It can be difficult to advocate and stand up for yourself in certain situations, and some dynamics can even make you lose sight of your right to protect your energy. It's no surprise that Whoopi Goldberg advocates for ditching relationships that negatively affect you. Goldberg has been married and divorced three times. Since then, she has been open about the single life being the best fit for her. In February 2026, she told InStyle, "I'm not good at relationships because you have to think about other people," while noting that she has no interest in living with anyone and that she won't get married again.
Evidently, Goldberg has no interest in enduring pain or difficulty in relationships when she doesn't have to and she doesn't think others should, either. In her opinion, you should cut ties with folks who make you unhappy — unless you two are legally bound. Of course, you really shouldn't let your spouse make you miserable, either; it'll just take a bit more effort than a disappearing act to sever ties. Perhaps that's part of the reason Goldberg isn't a big fan of marriage: it doesn't afford enough room for ethical ghosting.
More Quotes from Whoopi Goldberg
- "Normal is nothing more than a cycle on a washing machine."
- "I am where I am because I believe in all possibilities."
- "In the dark times, if you have something to hold on to, which is yourself, you'll survive."
- "We're here for a reason. I believe a bit of the reason is to throw little torches out to lead people through the dark."
- "The most important thing is that you have to listen to your truths, desires and wants. And you have to believe you deserve all of it."